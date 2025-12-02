Photos: Cozy Couture Arrives at D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney
Warm, whimsical winter apparel and accessories have landed just in time for the holidays at Downtown Disney.
A fresh collection of warm and whimsical Disney apparel has officially landed at the D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney, offering fans a brand-new lineup of cozy couture just in time for the chillier months. From plush textures to seasonal colors and character-inspired touches, this new drop has quickly become a must-browse destination for park goers and holiday shoppers alike. Let’s take a look at all of the items we spotted at the D-Lander Shop:
Happy Holidays Tee Shirt - $34.99
Castle and Bow Puffer Vest - $69.99
Pink Castle Baseball Cap - $29.99
Character Ornament Tote Bag - $19.99
Holiday Castle Hair Bow - $16.99
Character Ornament Tee Shirt - $34.99
Pearlescent Holiday Castle Mug - $19.99
Minnie Mouse Cardigan Sweater - $64.99
Mickey Head Blanket - $84.99
Mickey Head Candle - $44.99
Mickey Head Pillow - $44.99
Blue Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie - $59.99
Blue Minnie Mouse Lounge Pants - $54.99
Brown Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie - $59.99
Brown Minnie Mouse Lounge Pants - $54.99
Pink Minnie Mouse Cardigan Sweater - $64.99
Off-White Minnie Mouse Crewneck Sweatshirt - $69.99
Fuzzy Mickey Backpack - $49.99
Mickey Mouse Sihlouette Mug - $19.99
Mickey Wooden Bowl - $29.99
