Photos: Cozy Couture Arrives at D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney

Warm, whimsical winter apparel and accessories have landed just in time for the holidays at Downtown Disney.

A fresh collection of warm and whimsical Disney apparel has officially landed at the D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney, offering fans a brand-new lineup of cozy couture just in time for the chillier months. From plush textures to seasonal colors and character-inspired touches, this new drop has quickly become a must-browse destination for park goers and holiday shoppers alike. Let’s take a look at all of the items we spotted at the D-Lander Shop:


Happy Holidays Tee Shirt - $34.99


Castle and Bow Puffer Vest - $69.99


Pink Castle Baseball Cap - $29.99


Character Ornament Tote Bag - $19.99


Holiday Castle Hair Bow - $16.99


Character Ornament Tee Shirt - $34.99


Pearlescent Holiday Castle Mug - $19.99


Minnie Mouse Cardigan Sweater - $64.99


Mickey Head Blanket - $84.99


Mickey Head Candle - $44.99


Mickey Head Pillow - $44.99


Blue Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie - $59.99


Blue Minnie Mouse Lounge Pants - $54.99


Brown Minnie Mouse Pullover Hoodie - $59.99


Brown Minnie Mouse Lounge Pants - $54.99

Pink Minnie Mouse Cardigan Sweater - $64.99


Off-White Minnie Mouse Crewneck Sweatshirt - $69.99


Fuzzy Mickey Backpack - $49.99


Mickey Mouse Sihlouette Mug - $19.99


Mickey Wooden Bowl - $29.99


