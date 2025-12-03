New 2026 Disneyland Hotel Discount Announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers
Disney Visa Cardmembers unlock up to 25% off premium rooms and up to 20% off standard rooms during select winter and spring dates.
Save big, and stay steps from the magic! Disneyland Resort just launched a limited-time hotel offer for early 2026, with savings up to 25% on select rooms for Disney Visa Cardmembers.
What’s Happening:
- If you’re a Disney Visa Cardmember planning a Disneyland vacation next year, Disney just dropped an exclusive offer you won’t want to miss.
- Cardmembers can save up to 25% on premium rooms and up to 20% off standard hotel rooms for Sunday through Thursday night stays from January 1 through May 21, 2026.
- Whether you’re dreaming of a winter escape or a spring break getaway, this limited-time discount lets you stay closer to the magic for less, but only if you book by May 7, 2026.
- The offer is valid at all major Disneyland Resort hotels, giving cardmembers plenty of options when choosing the right stay:
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa - The resort’s most luxurious hotel with Craftsman design and premium park access.
- Disneyland Hotel - A classic favorite with nostalgic Disney touches and modern comfort.
- The Villas at Disneyland Hotel - The new DVC tower featuring whimsical, story-driven villas.
- Pixar Place Hotel - Bright, playful, and fully reimagined with Pixar details throughout.
- Cardmembers can choose from a wide range of room types, including: Standard, Premium, Deluxe, Duo Studios & Deluxe Studios, 1-Bedroom Villas, Preferred, Woods, Garden & Courtyard, Select Concierge rooms & Suites.
- To receive the discount, guests must:
- Mention the offer when booking
- Use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards® Redemption Card to pay the deposit
- Ensure the cardmember who booked the room is staying in the room
- Present the same Disney Visa Card at check-in
- If a valid Disney Visa payment is not used, the full, non-discounted rate will be charged for the entire stay. The offer is nontransferable and cannot be added to previously booked rooms.
- Reservations must be made in advance; Limit 2 rooms per reservation.
- Fees, taxes, and additional adult charges apply when more than two adults stay in a room.
- Theme park admission and park reservations are not included and are required for entry.
- Staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel already comes with a long list of perks including early park entry, on-property convenience, themed experiences, and premium guest service.
- With up to 25% off select rooms, Disney Visa Cardmembers can stretch their travel budget while staying closer to the magic than ever.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Photos/Videos: Deadpool Returns to Avengers Campus, Bringing Holiday Chaos For All
- Photos: Cozy Couture Arrives at D-Lander Shop in Downtown Disney
- New 2026 Disneyland Hotel Offer: Save Up to 25% on 3-Night Stays
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com