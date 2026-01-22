Intimate Dining Redefined as Napa Rose Prepares to Reopen After a Lengthy Refurbishment
The popular fine dining restaurant Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will be reopening on February 6 with some big changes.
Following a lengthy refurbishment, the high-class Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is set to reopen early next month.
What's Happening:
- In addition to revealing that Napa Rose will be reopening on Friday, February 6, Disney has also shared some new concept art and first glimpses at the updated menu.
- The renovated bar and lounge at will feature cozy, intimate seating areas, a stunning new bar, and the warmth of a new fireplace for a relaxed evening of convivial conversation and delectable dining.
- The bar and lounge also offers alfresco dining on a newly renovated outdoor patio.
- Reservations are not required to dine at the bar and lounge, and walk-ins are welcome and subject to availability.
- The main dining room will debut a seasonal prix fixe menu, with the option to add custom wine pairings to the multi-course meal.
- A new and enhanced children’s menu for kids 9 and younger will be available for families looking to enjoy a special dinner together.
- Guests can either dine indoors surrounded by the restaurant’s 1,500-label wine collection or outdoors on the expanded terrace which evokes the ambiance of al fresco dining that California wine country is known for.
- Advance reservations are highly recommended to dine in the main dining room or outdoor terrace.
- The Chef’s Counter will offer up to 18 guests the opportunity to sit and dine in direct view of the dynamic exhibition kitchen, where the Napa Rose chefs personalize each course of your meal, based on seasonality and creativity.
- Reservations are highly recommended for this interactive and engaging dining experience, and for the first time, you will be able to book your seats online at NapaRose.com.
- For a private, more intimate and curated experience, you may also choose to celebrate a special occasion in the newly renovated private dining room, available for up to 16 guests. Guests can contact the restaurant directly for booking.
- Highlights of the new menu – developed by Chef Andrew Sutton and Executive Chef Clint Chin – include American wagyu N.Y. with a grape fennel mustardo, oak roasted forest mushrooms and a handmade sorpresine pasta served with Dungeness crab and Santa Barbara uni butter.
- For those with a sweet tooth, guests may consider the Nantes Carrot Cake Cremeux or the Elevated and Reminiscent Valrhona Chocolate Bar for dessert.
- Dining reservations will be available to book on Disneyland.com and NapaRose.com beginning Tuesday, January 27, no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Hours away from the first of this year's events, we're learning more about the offerings at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite.
- Disneyland Resort has released new offers for the 2026 summer season, including a specialized ticket price for children ages 3 to 9 and significant room savings at onsite hotels.
- With big changes coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, Oga's Cantina has closed for a lengthy refurbishment.
- Take a look at our list of Disneyland Magic Key blockout dates – updated through February 2027.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com