Additional Disneyland After Dark Sweethearts' Nite Details Revealed Hours Ahead of First Event

Tonight marks the first of this year’s Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Night Events, a separately ticketed event filled with Valentine’s Day fun, and we’re learning more about what will be offered as part of the fun.

What’s Happening:

With tonight’s debut of the annual Disneyland After Dark Sweethearts’ Nite event, we’re learning more about what guests can experience during the specially ticketed event this year.

Though tickets for this special soiree have sold out for the year, those ticketholders will get to experience several new entertainment offerings. Celebrate Love Cavalcade New this year, Mickey, Minnie, and friends come together for a fun moment that honors friends and family and loved ones. Once Upon A Dream Also new this year, a musical look at love and romance that features Disney royalty and leads up to a nighttime ball underneath the stars. Disney Duets Another new entry this year, guests can head over to The Golden Horseshoe and partake in some popular karaoke duets.

These are joined by returning favorites that can be found throughout the park for the event, like a special Mariachi Band, the Lou-Ray Jazz Club aboard the Mark Twain, and the Valentine’s Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace featuring favorite characters and a high-energy DJ.

Disney Photopass photographers have staged special “Step Into The Scene” photo ops for the occasion, featuring memorable moments from classic films, and other staged favorite setups, including: Haunted Mansion “Together Forever” Tombstone Aladdin The Aristocats Herbie the Love Bug Lady and the Tramp Mary Poppins Penguins Tangled The Little Mermaid The Princess and the Frog Toontown Picnic

