Ignite Your Romance with Special Table Service Menus at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

Blue Bayou, Carnation Café and River Belle Terrace are offering up special menus just for the event!

The 2026 Disneyland After Dark event season is almost upon us, and it all begins with Sweethearts' Nite! Attendees can soon add a little spice to their evening with three special dining options.

What's Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite is set to return for 9 evenings between January 22nd and February 17th.

During the event, those looking to enhance their experience can enjoy dining packages and special menus at three table service restaurants – Blue Bayou, Carnation Café and River Belle Terrace.

You'll also find exclusive Sweethearts' Nite items at all three restaurants.

Bookings for these dining experiences will be avaialble online beginning Tuesday, January 13th.

These menus will be available on all event nights, which are as follows: Thursday, January 22nd Sunday, January 25th Tuesday, January 27th Tuesday, February 3rd Thursday, February 5th Sunday, February 8th Tuesday, February 10th Thursday, February 12th Tuesday, February 17th



Blue Bayou

Starters Crab Cakes – Remoulade Sauce and Petite Apple-Arugula Salad Chicken Gumbo – Tasso Ham, Andouille Sausage and Peppers with Steamed Rice



Entrées Monte Cristo – Potato Chips, Stone Fruit Salad, Seasonal Preserves and Remoulade Prime Rib – Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Autumn Vegetables, Horseradish Cream and Peppercorn Demi-Glace



Dessert Petite Sundae – Chocolate Pieces and Chocolate Syrup



Sweethearts’ Nite Special Offerings Grapefruit Rose Martini – Grapefruit Vodka with Citrus and a splash of Cranberry Juice, garnished with a Rose Petal Cupid's Pillow – Raspberry Mousse, White Chocolate Crunch and Brownie Filling with Raspberry sauce



Carnation Café

Starters Baked Potato Soup – Topped with Fried Potato, Bacon, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Sour Cream and Chives Fried Pickles – Hand-breaded Pickles served with House Sauce



Entrées Chef’s Salad – Chopped Ham, Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Croutons and Ranch Dressing Chicken-fried Chicken – Served with Herbed Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable



Dessert Peach Pie à la Mode – Warm Peach Pie served with Vanilla Ice Cream



Sweethearts’ Nite Special Offerings Cold Brew Martini – Absolut Vanilla Vodka and Kahlua with Vanilla Foam



River Belle Terrace

Entrées Pork Chop and Three – Buttery Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Garlic Green Beans and Braised Bourbon Apples Cajun Shrimp & Grits – Smoked Cheesy Grits, Andouille Sausage, Peppers and Onions, and Shrimp Buerre Blanc Grain Bowl (Plant-Based) – Sautéed Garden Vegetables, Heritage Grains Succotash, Tofu and Herbed Vinaigrette



Desserts Classic Red Velvet Cake Buttermilk Chess Pie – Custard Pie Filling, Graham Cracker Crust, Vanilla Chantilly Cream and Raspberries Blueberry Cobbler (Plant-Based) – Topped with Oat Streusel and Vanilla Ice Cream



Kid’s Menu Mac & Cheese Chicken Skewer Meatballs



Sweethearts’ Nite Special Offerings New York Steak & Crab Cake – Served with Herbed Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Tomato and Spinach, and a Mushroom Demi-glace Duo of Hearts – Two Hearts: one with Dark Chocolate Mousse, Berry Compote Filling and a Shortbread Cookie Base, and one with White Chocolate Mousse, Mango Passion Fruit Filling and a Shortbread Cookie Base, served with Fresh Berries



More on Sweethearts' Nite:

New for 2026, the Celebrate Love Cavalcade is a grand parade honoring all loved ones: from best friends and family to soulmates. Look for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends.

Also new for 2026 is the romantic show Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook , a musical exploration of love and romance featuring live singers and Disney royalty, concluding with a grand ball under the stars.

a musical exploration of love and romance featuring live singers and Disney royalty, concluding with a grand ball under the stars. The Golden Horseshoe will host the new Disney Duets festive karaoke.

And of course, there will be plenty of new event merchandise.

Be sure to peruse our Sweethearts' Nite tag to see all of our coverage from previous year's events.

Sweethearts' Nite is only the beginning of Disneyland After Dark in 2026, which will also see the return of Disney Channel Nite, Star Wars Nite and Pride Nite – as well as the new 70 Years of Favorites event.