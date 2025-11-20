New 70th Anniversary Disneyland After Dark Event to Bring Back Favorites from the Park's Past
70 Years of Favorites joins four returning themes next year.
Disneyland will premiere an all-new 70 Years of Favorites theme and bring back four beloved themes at the 2026 Disneyland After Dark events.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed, themed evenings that feature access to Disneyland park and select attractions after-hours (often with shorter wait times), special entertainment, character encounters, unique food and beverages, themed merchandise collections, and so much more!
- The parties take place on select nights.
- An all new theme, 70 Years of Favorites, will take you on a sentimental journey commemorating seven decades of unforgettable moments at the beloved theme park.
- Inspired by the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, the event will salute Disneyland history, including nods to favorite musical moments, shows, and characters.
- Each Disneyland After Dark event takes place at Disneyland park, beginning at 9 p.m. and continuing until 1 a.m.
- Admission to Disneyland After Dark also includes entry to Disneyland park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Guests also receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the party. Simply scan the QR code on your event wristband via the Disneyland app to access your photo gallery.
- Tickets also include a commemorative keepsake and event guide map.
- Pre-sale for Tickets for the 70 Years of Favorites and Sweethearts' Nite for Inspire Key holders begins on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 (beginning no earlier than 9 a.m. PT). On Wednesday, December 10, (beginning no earlier than 9 a.m. PT) all Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase from a select amount of pre-sale tickets.
- Tickets for 70 Years of Favorites and Sweethearts' Nite will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11, 2025 (beginning no earlier than 9 a.m. PT). Tickets are limited and subject to availability.
- Disneyland released a video showing Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum preparing a list of characters for the party, including Flik:
70 Years of Favorites
- Remembrance of Disneyland moments past will be all around you, as you take a figurative walk down memory lane with these offerings that pay tribute to the park’s history.
- 70 Years of Favorites 2026 Dates:
- Tuesday, March 3
- Thursday, March 5
- 70 Years of Favorites Entertainment:
- Prepare to swing and sway to the rhythms of classic swing dancing at Royal Theatre in Fantasyland. A nod to the age old park tradition of nightly swing dancing.
- The 80s are back at the Videopolis Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace featuring a live DJ blasting non-stop '80s tunes.
- A tribute to the late 90s Woody's Round Up show will have guests line dancing inside The Golden Horseshoe
- Sentimental photo opportunities will be placed throughout Disneyland park, offering backdrops that recall past entertainment, including the “Mad T Party,” the “Main Street Electrical Parade,” and Club Buzz, as well as classic attractions.
- Unique character meet and greets include Disney Afternoon characters, the familiar “Mother” and “Father” from Carousel of Progress, as well as Merlin, Flik and Atta, and the mischievous Fantasmic! Monkeys.
- 70 Years of Favorites Food:
- A Mushroom Philly sandwich (plant-based) and a maple bacon cinnamon roll at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Birria mac and cheese served in a bread bowl at Refreshment Corner
- Gaston Brew at Red Rose Taverne
- Blackened New York steak and prawns at River Belle Terrace
Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite
- Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite is an evening for celebrating love with your chosen valentine, be it a spouse, family member, or closest friend.
- Sweethearts' Nite 2026 Dates:
- Thursday, Jan. 22
- Sunday, Jan. 25
- Tuesday, Jan. 27
- Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Thursday, Feb. 5
- Sunday, Feb. 8
- Tuesday, Feb. 10
- Thursday, Feb. 12
- Tuesday, Feb. 17
- Sweethearts’ Nite Entertainment:
- New for 2026, the Celebrate Love Cavalcade is a grand parade honoring all loved ones: from best friends and family to soulmates. Look for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends.
- Also new for 2026 is the romantic show Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook, a musical exploration of love and romance featuring live singers and Disney royalty, concluding with a grand ball under the stars.
- The Golden Horsehoe will host the new Disney Duets festive karaoke
- Swing, sway, and twirl with Donald Duck and Daisy Duck at the Valentine’s Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace.
- Scenic photo backdrops are available throughout the park, inviting you to step into scenes from favorite films such as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Aristocats, Tangled, Aladdin, and Lady and the Tramp.
- Sweethearts’ Nite Specialty Food:
- New for 2026 at Galactic Grill is a triple berry slushy with a Mickey-shaped glow cube.
- Returning favorites include surf n’ turf loaded fries at Red Rose Taverne and a Mickey-shaped strawberry cream puff at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante.
- Additional specialty menu items will be offered at table-service locations: Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Café, pending availability.
- Sweethearts’ Nite Merchandise:
- This year’s collection includes a Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse ear headband, a trading pin, a T-shirt, a zip-up hoodie, and a tumbler.
- We previously covered Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite 2024.
Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite
- Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite returns, offering an engaging mix of entertainment, characters, and music celebrating the iconic TV channel’s most popular eras.
- Disney Channel Nite 2026 Dates:
- Sunday, April 12
- Tuesday, April 14
- Thursday, April 16
- Additional details for Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite are forthcoming.
- We previously covered Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite 2024.
Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
- Gather with friends, family, and fellow fans to journey to a distant galaxy for a thrilling evening featuring impressive character gatherings, iconic photo opportunities, and more.
- Star Wars Nite 2026 Dates:
- Tuesday, April 28
- Thursday, April 30
- Monday, May 4
- Wednesday, May 6
- Additional details for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite are forthcoming
- We previously covered Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2024.
Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite
- Join in this celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, bringing together allies and community members for a festive evening highlighted by rainbow projections, vibrant décor, dazzling entertainment, and more.
- Pride Nite 2026 Dates:
- Tuesday, June 16
- Thursday, June 18
- Additional details for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite are forthcoming
- We previously covered Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2024.
