Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite 2024 Event Guide and Exclusive Merchandise

What’s the sitch? Well, it’s the first-ever Disney Channel Nite at Disneyland as part of their ongoing Disneyland After Dark special event series. We’ll begin our Disney Channel Nite coverage with a look at the event credentials, as well as special merchandise and food offerings.

The event guide features some more recent Disney Channel characters, Phineas and Ferb, as well as TaleSpin and DuckTales, two classic series from the 1990s.

The event guide showcases most of the unique food items available during the event.

Inside, the map of Disneyland Park notes what attractions are open, along with special entertainment and character encounters.

The event guide notes that many throwback Disney Channel series, such as Wizards of Waverly Place, That’s So Raven, Hannah Montana and Phineas and Ferb are available to stream on Disney+.

Event credentials featured the event logo over the classic Disney Channel logo shape from the 1990s.

As they enter the park, attendees are being distributed these glow rods and being told not to crack them until 9:00 p.m. when the event officially begins.

Guests already inside the park could check-in for the event at the Starcade in Tomorrowland, which also featured a number of activities as well as the one-stop shop for all the event merchandise.

A photo-op was available for guests, as well as the ability for guests to vote for their favorite DCOM.

Merchandise-wise, two Disney Channel Nite exclusive shirts were available.

There was also a Disney Channel Nite exclusive magnet, frame, ornament, and pin available, in addition to some other Disney Channel pins that are not exclusive to the event.

Stay tuned for more from Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite, including character appearances, special photo opportunities and entertainment!