Entertainment, Characters and Photo-Ops Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Disneyland has revealed more details regarding the entertainment, characters and photo-ops that will be featured at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite comes to life, highlighting themed offerings from favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with fantastic music, memorable characters, high-energy parties, unique photo opportunities, and more!

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 5th and Thursday, March 7th, 2024 – with tickets for the Tuesday event still available

Today, Disneyland has revealed more details for the event, showcasing the entertainment, characters and photo-ops.

Entertainment offerings include: Descendants Musical Journey at the Rivers of America – Come aboard the Sailing Ship Columbia Descendants movies. DescenDance – At the River of America, join the VK dancers from the Isle of the Lost as they show off their wicked moves. Disney Channel Rocks – Party at this rock concert-style stage show that totally pumps up the volume to hit songs from popular Disney Channel programming. High School Musical / Zombies Pep Rally – Get ready for this high-energy special mashup to stop and celebrate songs from High School Musical and Zombies with you at designated spots along the parade route. Camp Rock Karaoke & Disney Channel Trivia Challenge in the Golden Horseshoe Saloon – Take turns singing your favorite songs as solos, duos and groups! The karaoke party will alternate with the Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge. Phineas and Ferb Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace – Join a lively dance party featuring terrific songs from the world of Phineas and Ferb and more! Fond Farewell – Make sure you swing by Town Square and wave goodnight.

Let childhood nostalgia become new memories when you meet some iconic Disney Characters such as: Kim Possible Baloo, King Louie and Don Karnage Lilo, Stitch and Experiments Chip, Dale and Monterey Jack Darkwing Duck and Launchpad McQuack Goofy and Max Rapunzel and Flynn Rider Huey, Dewey, Louie and Scrooge McDuck Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse

Step into imaginative backdrops of some of your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies and TV shows, including: Disney Channel Wand ID Event Step & Repeat Camp Rock The Cheetah Girls Gargoyles Halloweentown Hannah Montana Lizzie McGuire The Proud Family The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Teen Beach Movie That's So Raven Wizards of Waverly Place Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

