Entertainment, Characters and Photo-Ops Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Disneyland has revealed more details regarding the entertainment, characters and photo-ops that will be featured at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite comes to life, highlighting themed offerings from favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with fantastic music, memorable characters, high-energy parties, unique photo opportunities, and more!
- The event will take place on Tuesday, March 5th and Thursday, March 7th, 2024 – with tickets for the Tuesday event still available.
- Today, Disneyland has revealed more details for the event, showcasing the entertainment, characters and photo-ops.
- Entertainment offerings include:
- Descendants Musical Journey at the Rivers of America – Come aboard the Sailing Ship Columbia for a musical journey with songs from all three Descendants movies.
- DescenDance – At the River of America, join the VK dancers from the Isle of the Lost as they show off their wicked moves.
- Disney Channel Rocks – Party at this rock concert-style stage show that totally pumps up the volume to hit songs from popular Disney Channel programming.
- High School Musical / Zombies Pep Rally – Get ready for this high-energy special mashup to stop and celebrate songs from High School Musical and Zombies with you at designated spots along the parade route.
- Camp Rock Karaoke & Disney Channel Trivia Challenge in the Golden Horseshoe Saloon – Take turns singing your favorite songs as solos, duos and groups! The karaoke party will alternate with the Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge.
- Phineas and Ferb Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace – Join a lively dance party featuring terrific songs from the world of Phineas and Ferb and more!
- Fond Farewell – Make sure you swing by Town Square and wave goodnight.
- Let childhood nostalgia become new memories when you meet some iconic Disney Characters such as:
- Kim Possible
- Baloo, King Louie and Don Karnage
- Lilo, Stitch and Experiments
- Chip, Dale and Monterey Jack
- Darkwing Duck and Launchpad McQuack
- Goofy and Max
- Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
- Huey, Dewey, Louie and Scrooge McDuck
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
- Step into imaginative backdrops of some of your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies and TV shows, including:
- Disney Channel Wand ID
- Event Step & Repeat
- Camp Rock
- The Cheetah Girls
- Gargoyles
- Halloweentown
- Hannah Montana
- Lizzie McGuire
- The Proud Family
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
- Teen Beach Movie
- That's So Raven
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
