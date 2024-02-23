Entertainment, Characters and Photo-Ops Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite

Disneyland has revealed more details regarding the entertainment, characters and photo-ops that will be featured at the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite comes to life, highlighting themed offerings from favorite Disney Channel shows across various eras of programming with fantastic music, memorable characters, high-energy parties, unique photo opportunities, and more!
  • The event will take place on Tuesday, March 5th and Thursday, March 7th, 2024 – with tickets for the Tuesday event still available.
  • Today, Disneyland has revealed more details for the event, showcasing the entertainment, characters and photo-ops.
  • Entertainment offerings include:
    • Descendants Musical Journey at the Rivers of America – Come aboard the Sailing Ship Columbia for a musical journey with songs from all three Descendants movies.
    • DescenDance – At the River of America, join the VK dancers from the Isle of the Lost as they show off their wicked moves.
    • Disney Channel Rocks – Party at this rock concert-style stage show that totally pumps up the volume to hit songs from popular Disney Channel programming.
    • High School Musical / Zombies Pep Rally – Get ready for this high-energy special mashup to stop and celebrate songs from High School Musical and Zombies with you at designated spots along the parade route.
    • Camp Rock Karaoke & Disney Channel Trivia Challenge in the Golden Horseshoe Saloon – Take turns singing your favorite songs as solos, duos and groups! The karaoke party will alternate with the Ultimate Disney Channel Trivia Challenge.
    • Phineas and Ferb Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace – Join a lively dance party featuring terrific songs from the world of Phineas and Ferb and more!
    • Fond Farewell – Make sure you swing by Town Square and wave goodnight.
  • Let childhood nostalgia become new memories when you meet some iconic Disney Characters such as:
    • Kim Possible
    • Baloo, King Louie and Don Karnage
    • Lilo, Stitch and Experiments
    • Chip, Dale and Monterey Jack
    • Darkwing Duck and Launchpad McQuack
    • Goofy and Max
    • Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
    • Huey, Dewey, Louie and Scrooge McDuck
    • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
  • Step into imaginative backdrops of some of your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies and TV shows, including:
    • Disney Channel Wand ID
    • Event Step & Repeat
    • Camp Rock
    • The Cheetah Girls
    • Gargoyles
    • Halloweentown
    • Hannah Montana
    • Lizzie McGuire
    • The Proud Family
    • The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
    • Teen Beach Movie
    • That's So Raven
    • Wizards of Waverly Place
    • Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
