Photos / Videos – Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2025 Characters, Atmosphere, Entertainment and More

Disneyland celebrated Pride Month with the first of two Pride Nite events last night.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is back at the Disneyland Resort! Laughing Place celebrated Pride Month at the original magic kingdom with the return of the popular event.

Disneyland After Dark is back again for more nights of exciting and exclusive offerings, and this time around, the party is celebrating love with the return of the Pride Nite special event. Pride Nite invites fans to step into a carefree and colorful celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with limited-time offerings like special entertainment, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and merchandise. Kicking off tonight, June 16th, from 9PM to 1AM, the separately ticketed event offers an evening of fun, shorter wait times, and more.

With the park closing for day guests at 8PM, attendees will need to check in to the event back near Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Ticket holders for Pride Nite are able to enter Disneyland at 6PM, meaning they can get a headstart on their adventures before the event officially kicks off.

Upon check in, guests will receive a Pride Nite credential, guide map, and a complimentary pack of Sour Skittles Gummies. Skittles is the official sponsor of Pride Nite at Disneyland Resort.

Of course, Pride Nite’s credentials (seen above) are covered in rainbows and hearts, inviting families, friends, and allies to embrace the Pride Month festivities.

The guide map will be your best friend for the celebration, showcasing the amazing food, beverage, and entertainment offerings found throughout the celebration.

Food & Beverage Offerings

One of this year’s specialty food items includes a Rainbow Linzer Cookie, which is available during Pride Month at the Starbucks location on Main Street, U.S.A.

We also made sure to try to Rainbow Stuff over at Red Rose Tavern, a Pride Nite exclusive!

Fans of The Golden Girls could delight in a special slice of cheesecake at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, honoring the 40th anniversary of the popular series.

You can check out the full Foodie Guide for the event here.

Entertainment

Welcome Pride Cavalcade – Kicking off the night, Mickey, Minnie, and their friends travel through the park bringing the rainbow-filled celebration to life!

Welcome Fireworks – Enjoy a heartwarming welcome fireworks show inspired by the Walt Disney quote “To all who come to this happy place, welcome!"

A Musical Celebration of Pride – Enjoy a collection of Disney hits performed live in celebration of Pride Nite.

Tomorrowland Terrace Dance Party with Stitch’s cousins

Stitch's cousins are celebrating no longer being outcasts at #PrideNite pic.twitter.com/tIgqOAC7If — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) June 17, 2025

Pride Nite Dance Party on the Rivers of America

Country Line Dancing at The Golden Horseshoe

Photo Ops

“Welcome"

Cross with Pride

“Spill the Tea" with Pride

Adventureland Inspiration Spot

The Rainbow Caverns of Nature’s Wonderland made a spiritual comeback with this awesome lighting along Big Thunder Trail.

More Pride Nite projections could be found on the Matterhorn and along the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A.

Meet & Greets

Luca & Alberto

Mickey & Minnie

Donald & Daisy

Goofy

Clarabelle Cow

Hercules & Megara

Merchandise

As with any special event at Disneyland, some specialty items were available for purchase exclusively during Pride Nite – including a couple of shirts, a pin and a magnet.

One more Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event takes place this year on Wednesday, June 18th – and tickets are still available!