Foodie Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2025, Plus Other Pride Month Treats

Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with a delicious array of treats during this two-night only event at Disneyland Park.

We’re a week away from the return of Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, which is back for a two-night run on June 16th and 18th. Disneyland chefs have cooked up a delicious array of special treats just for the event, including a special cheesecake honoring the 40th anniversary of The Golden Girls. Let’s dive in and take a look at everything that’s available during the joyous event.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Menu

Café Orleans (Available June 16 and 18; reservations recommended; mobile walk-up available)

Blue Cheese Steak Sandwich: Spinach, mushrooms, and caramelized onions with steak fries (New)

Buffalo Wings with carrot and celery slaw and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing (New)

Green Goddess Salad: Baby lettuce, organic cucumber, radish, and croutons (New) (Plant-based)

Honey Mustard Chicken Strips: Chicken strips and Mac and Cheese (New)

Monte Cristo Pizza: Turkey, ham, and Swiss on puff pastry with seasonal jam (New)

Nacho Fries: Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream with habanero rings (New)

Crème Brûlèe: Black cherry compote and ube ice cream (New)

Carnation Cafe (Available June 16 and 18; mobile walk-up list available)

White Wine Sangria: Fess Parker Riesling with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cointreau, peach puree, and Sprite (New)

Galactic Grill (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Chicken Sliders: BBQ glazed chicken sliders served with slaw, pickled red onions, and pineapple butter served on toasted brioche slider buns with a side of french fries (New)

Peach and Watermelon Slushy: Peach and watermelon-layered slushy garnished with a watermelon wedge and mint (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New) (Available with Mickey-shaped Glow Cube)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Cereal Milk Cold Brew: Cereal-flavored cold brew topped with vanilla foam and fruit-flavored cereal (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Pulled Mushroom and Jack Fruit Loaded Fries: Beer battered fries with pulled mushroom and jack fruit and chili lime aïoli topped with coleslaw and pickled jalapeños (New) (Plant-based) – $14.99

Sticky Ribs with Mac Salad: Sticky teriyaki-glazed pork ribs served with mac salad (New) – $16.99

Sundae Funnel Cake Fries: Cinnamon-sugar funnel fries topped with chocolate and strawberry sauces served with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, and a cherry (New) – $11.99

Berry Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade with berry syrup topped with berry compote (Non-alcoholic beverage) – $6.99

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Golden Girls Cheesecake: New York-style cheesecake topped with chantilly cream and a chocolate decoration piece (New) – $7.29

Pepperoni Croissant with Tomato Soup: Pepperoni, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato rolled up in a flaky croissant served with tomato soup topped with roasted tomatoes – $10.29

Little Red Wagon (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Wagon-Style Corn Dog: Hand-dipped corn dog topped with cheese spread and grilled onions and peppers served with choice of Cuties or potato chips

Mint Julep Bar (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Candy-flavored Heart-shaped Beignets with SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy and citrus glaze drizzle (New)

Plaza Inn (Available June 16 and 18)

Chicken Parmesan: Oven-baked chicken parmesan with blush pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese on chef’s choice of pasta topped with parmesan crouton crumbs and served with garlic-seasoned bread stick

Specialty Cream Soda: Rock melon cream soda (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Edelweiss Snacks and Maurice’s Treats (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available only at Edelweiss Snacks)

Spicy Bratwurst Cheesy Pretzel: Cheesy pretzel garlic bread with spicy bratwurst (New)

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Available June 16 and 18)

Chicken Mole Nachos: Shredded chicken, beans, tortilla chips, mole, pickled red onion and habaneros, crema, and cotija cheese (New)

Red Rose Taverne (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Pizza Fries: Loaded fries topped with pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni (New)

Rainbow Stuff: Rainbow strawberry and raspberry mousse, lemon cake, and fresh raspberries on a shortbread cookie with a rainbow sugar decoration

River Belle Terrace (Available June 16 and 18; mobile walk-up list available)

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad: Arugula, agave crema, pickled watermelon rinds, and shallot vinaigrette (Plant-based)

Meatloaf Melt: Mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, and arugula served with fruit, and featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef (Plant-based)

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Cheese Fries: Pimento cheese, scallions, and house fries

Short Rib Mac Sandwich: Pickled red onions and mac and cheese on Texas toast served with house fries

Spicy Chicken Slider: Bread and butter pickles and slaw on a Hawaiian roll served with house fries

Key Lime Pudding: Graham cracker crumble, candied lime, and chantilly cream

Red Berry Sangria Slushy: Citrus, red berries, and basil

Royal Street Veranda (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Gluten and Wheat Allergy-Friendly Beignet Bites: A pair of gluten and wheat allergy-friendly beignets drizzled in honey and dusted with powdered sugar (New)

Gluten and Wheat Allergy-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich: Gluten and wheat-allergy friendly chocolate chip cookies and non-dairy ice cream rolled in sprinkles (New)

Stage Door Café (Available June 16 and 18; mobile order available)

Rainbow Cereal Funnel Cake: Rainbow cereal-flavored funnel cake with sweetened condensed milk and whipped cream (New)

Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available June 16 and 18)

Rainbow Cereal Churro: Classic churro rolled in rainbow-colored cereal (New)

Rainbow Cereal Dipping Sauce: Rainbow cereal-flavored cream cheese icing (New)

Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train (Available June 16 and 18)

Cajeta Caramel Dipping Sauce

Churros at small world Promenade (Available June 16 and 18)

Chicken and Churro: Popcorn chicken, churro, and maple syrup (New)

Popcorn near Haunted Mansion and Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat (Available June 16 and 18)

Citrus Popcorn: Popcorn mixed with SKITTLES POP’d Original Freeze Dried Candy and citrus glaze drizzle

Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Available June 16 and 18)

Rainbow Cereal Dipping Sauce: Rainbow cereal-flavored cream cheese icing (New)

Pretzels near small world Promenade (Available June 16 and 18)

Cajeta Caramel Dipping Sauce

Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (Available June 16 and 18)

Animal Cookie Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel dipped in pink-colored white chocolate and marshmallow-flavored icing garnished with rainbow sprinkles (New)

Disneyland Pride Menu to Celebrate All Month

The Disneyland Resort also has a selection of treats available all month long for those looking to celebrate Pride Month without attending Pride Nite.

Disneyland Park

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Market House, and Red Rose Taverne (Available May 30 through June 30; mobile order available)

Rainbow Linzer Cookie: Strawberry jam-filled sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate topped with colorful sprinkles and a chocolate decoration

Plaza Inn (Available May 30 through June 30)

Rainbow Layer Cake: Layers of multicolored cake and mousse buttercream topped with a Mickey Mouse chocolate decoration

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Rainbow Linzer Cookie: Strawberry jam-filled sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate topped with colorful sprinkles and a chocolate decoration

Disneyland Hotel

The Coffee House (Available May 30 through June 30; mobile order available)

Assorted Macarons (3 pack assorted flavors) (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Craftsman Grill (Available May 30 through June 30)

Pride Crisped Rice Treat (New)

Pride Donut (New)

Hearthstone Lounge (Available May 30 through June 30)

Elderflower Gin Fizz: Empress Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and a splash of St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Ketel Watermelon Cocktail: Ketel One Vodka, Lillet Blanc, lime juice, watermelon slices, and Topo Chico mineral water

Pride Novelties Available Throughout Disneyland Resort

Pride Bottle Topper (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations:

Disneyland Park: Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Town Square, Bayou Country, Main Street Fruit Cart, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Ship to Shore Marketplace

Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Town Square, Bayou Country, Main Street Fruit Cart, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Ship to Shore Marketplace Disney California Adventure: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Paradise Garden Grill

Pride Mickey Mouse Hands Bucket (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations:

Disneyland Park: Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn in Tomorrowland, Refreshment Corner

Popcorn near City Hall, Popcorn near Central Plaza, Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, Popcorn near Haunted Mansion, Popcorn near Mark Twain Riverboat, Popcorn at small world Promenade, Popcorn in Tomorrowland, Refreshment Corner Disney California Adventure: Fairfax Market, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn near Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn near Pixar Pier

Fairfax Market, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, Popcorn near Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn near Pixar Pier Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House

The Coffee House Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Craftsman Grill

Pride Stainless Steel Tumbler – Available at the following locations:

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, Golden Horseshoe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Stage Door Café

Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, Golden Horseshoe, Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Stage Door Café Disney California Adventure: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Studio Catering Co.

Pride Parade Castle Tumbler – Available at the following locations:

Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Red Rose Taverne

Alien Pizza Planet, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Red Rose Taverne Disney California Adventure: Award Wieners, Fairfax Market, Hollywood Lounge, Studio Catering Co.

Our Picks:

Disneyland appears to be coming for the Halloween Horror Nights crowd by introducing Pizza Fries . While they’re sure to be delicious, we have a feeling they won’t quite reach the highs of the iconic Universal treat.

. While they’re sure to be delicious, we have a feeling they won’t quite reach the highs of the iconic Universal treat. As a coffee connoisseur, I would love to try the Cereal Milk Cold Brew . Disneyland has really been stepping up their game when it comes to unique coffees in recent years, and I’m here for it!

. Disneyland has really been stepping up their game when it comes to unique coffees in recent years, and I’m here for it! Lastly, I want to have the Chicken and Churro just because it sounds like such a fun combination. The sweetness of the churro mixed with the chicken sounds yum!