Disneyland Resort Announces Hot New 2026 Summer Offers for Child Tickets and Resort Stays
Summer savings arrive early with ticket deals for children and room discounts for all guests.
Disneyland Resort has released new offers for the 2026 summer season, including a specialized ticket price for children ages 3 to 9 and significant room savings at onsite hotels.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited-time, guest may purchase 1-Day Park Hopper tickets for children (ages 3-9) at $50 per day.
- The child ticket offer extends to 2-Day Park Hopper tickets for $100 and 3-Day Park Hopper tickets for $150.
- Multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first use or on September 7, 2026, whichever comes first. Tickets can be used on nonconsecutive days within that window.
- Guests may purchase up to 10 tickets per day.
- The Lightning Lane Multi Pass is not included but can be added for additional fees.
- Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a guest age 14 or older to enter the park.
- Guests can save up to 25% on stays of 4 nights or more at select Disneyland Resort hotels.
- Disney Visa Cardmembers have access to savings of up to 25% on Premium rooms for Sunday through Thursday stays.
- These offers are valid for travel from May 22 through September 7, 2026. Park reservations are required for all ticket holders.
General Hotel Offer:
- Stay 4 nights or more (weekdays or weekends) between May 22 and September 7, 2026, and receive:
- Save up to 25%: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel.
- Save up to 15%: Pixar Place Hotel.
- Note: Travel must be completed by September 8, 2026.
Disney Visa Cardmember Offer:
- Valid for Sunday through Thursday night stays from May 22 through September 7, 2026 (Book by August 25, 2026):
- Save up to 25%: Premium rooms at Grand Californian, Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and Pixar Place Hotel.
- Save up to 20%: Standard rooms at the same locations.
A Great Time to Visit
- Beyond the great discounts, 2026 has a lot of great things to offer:
- Starting on April 29th, 2026, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park will be expanding its timeline to include more eras from the Star Wars galaxy.
- This change will allow Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker to meet with guests on Batuu beginning on April 29th.
- A new mission on the Disney Parks attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu, and will debut at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort on May 22, 2026.
- The Resort is still in the midst of its 70th Anniversary celebration. The headlining attraction, Walt Disney - A Magical Life at the Main Street Opera House, features Walt Disney himself as an advanced Audio-Animatronic.
