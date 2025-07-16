“Walt Disney: A Magical Life” Brings Walt to the Stage at Disneyland’s Opera House

Imagineers and Archivists share a behind the scenes look at what went into the project.

As Disneyland is set to debut Walt Disney - A Magical Life, which will present an audio-animatronic representation of Walt for the first time, the park hosted a special preview featuring a discussion about the upcoming experience. The panel was hosted by Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline, and featured Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald and Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz who were joined by Walt Disney Family Museum Executive Director Kirsten Komoroske.

The figure of Walt was meticulously crafted with the help of both the Walt Disney Archives and the Walt Disney Family Museum. From faithfully recreated clothing and rings (right down to a reproduction of the Himalayan Legion of Honor award ring) to detailed studies of Walt’s gestures, the Imagineering team aimed to capture not just how Walt looked — but how he moved and felt. They even used a hand mold of Walt that is part of the Walt Disney Family Museum's collection.

As most Disney fans know, Walt famously had a special twinkle in his eye, particularly when he was excited or reflective. Imagineers did a lot of research to figure out how to bring that to life. “We knew we needed the glint in his eye," said Fitzgerald. “That spark. That corneal bulge that gives real eyes their light. Even his expressive eyebrows had to be just right."

The figure also features a newly developed lean-to-stand mechanism to reflect Walt’s signature stance, often seen during his television introductions. Combined with lifelike hand gestures and subtle body language, the performance is being hailed as the most fluid and nuanced animatronic Disney has ever produced.

The show begins with a slightly modified version of the “One Man’s Dream" film. It’s now narrated by Bob Iger, who is also given the honor of introducing Walt. The animatronic segment features Walt telling personal stories in his own voice, carefully assembled from archival footage and audio. “We wanted it to feel like you were just dropping into his office," said Fitzgerald. “And naturally, the question we imagined asking him was: ‘Of all the things you did, what was most important to you?’"

Development of the attraction dates back to July 17, 2018 — the 63rd anniversary of Disneyland — when Imagineers first visited Walt’s office on the Disney lot, which had recently been restored by the Walt Disney Archives as a project that was championed by Bob Iger. He believed that the office would inspire creativity, and Imagineering was inspired to bring some of that magic to Disneyland. The space, which inspired the set of the show, includes items personally meaningful to Walt: his briefcase, a Pinocchio maquette, books on urban planning, photos of family and collaborators, and blueprints of Disneyland’s expansion.

The three generations of Walt Disney’s family who attended a special preview performance were impressed, particularly his youngest descendants. Kirsten Komoroske noted that, “It looked like Walt was looking right at me. The little ones in the audience had to be convinced he wasn’t real. They were so moved. They felt it truly honored Walt the man, not just the brand."

To accommodate this new show while preserving the legacy of Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, Imagineers installed a rotating stage that allows both shows to share the Opera House theater in alternating performances. It’s a stunning technical feat — one that required constructing a modular turntable in Glendale and installing it without altering the historic building’s structure. Everything had to be installed through a standard double door.

“Now Walt and Lincoln share the stage," said Shaver-Moskowitz. “And it feels just right."

Guests arriving at the Opera House will also enjoy an expanded pre-show exhibit, which includes 35 objects on loan from the Walt Disney Family Museum. Among them, original furniture from Walt’s apartment above the Firehouse, a selection of his personal awards, and iconic props. The Walt Disney Archives contributed additional artifacts, including Mickey Mouse which includes an original 1964 small world doll which actually moves.

The attraction’s finale — featuring fireworks, a reflection on Mickey Mouse, and Walt’s signature “kiss goodnight" — was praised by all three panelists as the emotional high point. “Walt leans back, sighs, and you just feel the journey," said Komoroske.

“This is more than an attraction," said Cline. “It’s a tribute. To Walt, to his legacy, and to all the dreamers who keep moving forward."