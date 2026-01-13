Disneyland Monorail in Operation After Power Outage

Last week guests were safely evacuated after a power loss halted the "Highway in the Sky" for several hours

It was nice to see operations returned to normal at the Disneyland Resort following a significant power outage incident involving the Disneyland Monorail earlier this week.

What's Happening:

We caught the Disneyland Monorail running again after being shut down last week.

On the late afternoon of Thursday, January 8th, a localized power outage struck the Disneyland Resort transportation system.

The outage affected two trains simultaneously; one train was halted specifically near the Space Mountain attraction in Tomorrowland.

Approximately 60 guests were trapped onboard. Anaheim Fire & Rescue and resort personnel utilized ladders to evacuate passengers, a process that took roughly two hours to complete.

The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that zero injuries were reported during the ordeal.

It’s great to see the #Disneyland Monorail back up and running after last week’s incident. pic.twitter.com/EniSMsljQM — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) January 12, 2026

About the Disneyland Alweg Monorail System

The Disneyland Monorail System, originally the Disneyland-Alweg Monorail System, opened on June 14, 1959, distinguishing itself as the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere.Designed by Disney Legend Bob Gurr, the original Mark I trains featured a futuristic design that became synonymous with the park's mid-century modern aesthetic.

The system currently operates the Mark VII fleet, which debuted in 2008.

These trains are powered by a 600-volt DC power source picked up from a busbar running along the beamway.

The beamway spans 2.5 miles, transporting guests between the Tomorrowland station inside the park and the Downtown Disney District station, navigating tight turns and grades that require precise propulsion control.

The system is designed with multiple block zones; if a train loses power or violates a block zone, safety brakes engage automatically.

Evacuations via cherry pickers or ladders are the standard procedure for power failures where towing is not an option.

