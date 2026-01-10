No Glasses Requires: Disneyland Debuts 3D Printed Canoe on Jungle Cruise

The prop offers a potential look at the future of Disney Parks projects.

Jungle Cruise’s latest innovation, a 3D printed canoe prop, has officially arrived at the classic attraction.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort is venturing into new ways to create the immersive environments they’ve become famous for.

While 3D printing has become popularized over the past decade, Disney is testing the waters of what the technology could bring to the parks.

On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the large-scale 3D printed canoe now seen aboard the world famous Jungle Cruise.

Visible from the attraction’s loading area and queue, the new prop blends in seamlessly offering a first look at what the technology may be used for across updating old attractions and creating new ones.

The canoe replaces a former prop, and looks nearly identical.

The canoe also doesn’t have the visible texture that many 3D printed items have.

While this is the first step into the future, Disney hopes to expand the use of 3D printing, which may even be used for ride vehicle production in the future!

