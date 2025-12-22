New 3D Printed Prop Coming to Jungle Cruise Could Be a Big Sign of Things to Come

I can't see the future, canoe?

A new prop that will be installed at the World Famous Jungle Cruise could be a sign of big things to come in the world of 3D printing and Walt Disney Imagineering.

What’s Happening:

It seems that Disney is ready to start placing some 3D printed props in the World Famous Jungle Cruise - but not little trinkets. A full canoe!

This could be the first of many collabs that will bring 3D printed elements to Disney attractions, with a possibility for even bigger advancements - like ride vehicles - further down the line.

A new report from CNET indicates that Disney has been working with the Florida based company, Haddy, which 3D prints at an industrial scale.

Haddy’s website welcomes visitors promising that they are “reindustrializing design. One print at a time.” Another blurb promises that they are “the future of American manufacturing - where AI-powered 3D printing meets design freedom, rapid production, and sustainable materials. From vision to finished product in days, not months.”

During Disney Demo Day at the Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, Haddy CEO and co-founder Jay Rogers was on hand, telling folks that the company is installing their first boat in a Disney Park - specifically in the Jungle Cruise attraction.

The company has 3D printed a functional canoe that will be placed as a prop on the ride soon, blending in with the surrounding theme and the fake animals on the banks of the river.

Walt Disney Imagineering reportedly collaborated closely on the development of the 3D-printed boat, making sure it would retain the appropriate look for the attraction.

One of the company’s 3D printed boats was on display at the lot on Disney Demo Day.

Previously, Haddy had created home decor - planters, outdoor benches, chairs, tables, etc - but was selected as one of the four startups as part of the 2025 Disney Accelerator program, receiving financing, platforming, and mentoring and most importantly for this store - working with Disney Imagineers.

Rogers told CNET that a 20-foot boat made by a traditional boat maker can take 1,000 human hours. For their Jungle Cruise prop, it was “not just faster to make, it’s faster to develop.” Rogers explained that it would take Haddy 70 robot hours in manufacturing, and should any problems arise, they would just tweak the digital model and reprint the boat.

Also featured on Disney Demo Day was a 3D printed “wrought iron” fence. It wasn’t wrought iron though, but it appeared to be.

Alone, that model proves that park guests might not notice the difference between 3D printed elements and the real deal, especially from afar.

Beyond the prop being installed in the Jungle Cruise, the report indicates that new 3D printed elements could also include closet doors from Monstropolis - a subtle reminder to guests that the world from the hit Pixar film, Monsters Inc. is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or even rock work for various lands. You know, like the craggy looking concept art for both Piston Peak and Villain’s Land at Magic Kingdom. With their background in furniture, Haddy could even be called upon for furnishings in the thousands of hotel rooms across Walt Disney World.

No date has been given for when guests can see the new prop, nor was it revealed what iteration of the Jungle Cruise would receive the new canoe.

