From Comics to Galaxy's Edge: Pink Milk Joins the Lineup at Disneyland's Milk Stand
We taste the latest addition to the oft-debated Star Wars Milks.
Step aside Blue and Green Milk, it's Pink Milk's time to shine – as the new beverage has arrived at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
What's Happening:
- Blue and Green Milk – you either love them or hate them. Now, you can have the same taste test with Pink Milk, which is now available at the Milk Stand within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- Pink Milk is described as "Plant-based Rice Milk blend with sweet and fruity characteristics" and retails for $8.99.
- Interestingly, the menu currently only features Blue and Pink Milk. However, Green Milk is still available to purchase.
- Blue Milk and Green Milk both have their origins in Star Wars media, and that's true of Pink Milk as well – it was introduced in the first issue of the 2023 Star Wars: Sana Starros miniseries from Marvel Comics, which was written by author Justina Ireland and illustrated by artist Pere Pérez.
- Our resident Star Wars expert Mike Celestino had the chance to give Pink Milk a try today, and he loved it – noting the drink's bubblegum flavor.
