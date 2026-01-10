From Comics to Galaxy's Edge: Pink Milk Joins the Lineup at Disneyland's Milk Stand

We taste the latest addition to the oft-debated Star Wars Milks.

Step aside Blue and Green Milk, it's Pink Milk's time to shine – as the new beverage has arrived at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

What's Happening:

  • Blue and Green Milk – you either love them or hate them. Now, you can have the same taste test with Pink Milk, which is now available at the Milk Stand within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
  • Pink Milk is described as "Plant-based Rice Milk blend with sweet and fruity characteristics" and retails for $8.99.

  • Interestingly, the menu currently only features Blue and Pink Milk. However, Green Milk is still available to purchase.

  • Blue Milk and Green Milk both have their origins in Star Wars media, and that's true of Pink Milk as well – it was introduced in the first issue of the 2023 Star Wars: Sana Starros miniseries from Marvel Comics, which was written by author Justina Ireland and illustrated by artist Pere Pérez.
  • Our resident Star Wars expert Mike Celestino had the chance to give Pink Milk a try today, and he loved it – noting the drink's bubblegum flavor.

