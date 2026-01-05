Straight from the Pages of Star Wars Comics, Pink Milk Is Headed to Batuu at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

You might not want to know where it comes from...

You've tried the Blue Milk, and you've tried the Green Milk... so maybe the third time will be the charm with the new Pink Milk coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort in Southern California later on this week. But you may not want to know the in-universe origins of this substance before you imbibe... read on for further details, if you dare.

What's happening:

Pink Milk will be available at the Milk Stand in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed land beginning this Thursday, January 8th.

Blue Milk and Green Milk both have their origins in Star Wars media, and that's true of Pink Milk as well-- it was introduced in the first issue of the 2023 Star Wars: Sana Starros miniseries from Marvel Comics (see images below), which was written by author Justina Ireland and illustrated by artist Pere Pérez.

And yeah, those rodent-like creatures-- called po'acksters-- are the source of said Pink Milk. Does that make you want to drink it less... or possibly more?

I'll be at Disneyland this Friday and I'll be sure to try out this new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge menu item. Stay tuned to Laughing Place's social media feeds for further updates.

Pink is officially our mood. 🥛🌌 Pink milk will be arriving at Milk Stand in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at @Disneyland on Jan. 8💗 pic.twitter.com/OJKP1ZynIM — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 5, 2026

