Photos: New Galactic Treasures Land at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios

In particular, we have our eyes on that nesting doll set!

A unique selection of new items have arrived at the port of Batuu within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

During a recent trip to the Walt Disney World theme park, we spotted some new items for sale at the shops of Batuu. First is this ceramic Gonk Droid mug, available at the Droid Depot for $27.99. A unique feature is that the power bar on the side of the mug changes color when warm liquids are added.

Next is this incredible set of nesting dolls featuring various Bounty Hunters such as Boba Fett, Bossk and IG-88. You can pick this set up for $34.99.

Then, we have a wooden Krayt Dragon, which retails for $24.99.

Finally, bring DJ R-3X home with an interchangeable action figure for $17.99 – similar to one previously released on Disney Store.

Whole you're at it, take a look at some new items recently released at the west coast version of Galaxy's Edge – including new Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren plush dolls.

