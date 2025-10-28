New Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren Plush Dolls Arrive at Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Toydarian Toymaker continues to update its stock.
Since it first opened back in 2019, the Toydarian Toymaker gift shop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on both coasts has featured a wide variety of popular Star Wars characters as in-universe plush dolls. And now two more have been added at Walt Disney World: Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka.
What's happening:
- The characters of Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren have been added to the collection of in-universe plush dolls available at Toydarian Toymaker in Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.
- We haven't spotted them at Disneyland yet, but we'll keep an eye open during our next visit.
- Both of these characters were introduced in Lucasfilm's animated series Star Wars Rebels, though they recently graduated to live-action via the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.
- Other characters available have included Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Ahsoka Tano, Vi Moradi, Jabba the Hutt, Mace Windu, Wicket W. Warrick, Din Djarin (The Mandalorian), Finn, Yoda, Dok-Ondar, Watto, Maz Kanata, Princess Leia, a Porg, Rey, Kylo Ren, Nubs, Boba Fett, Black Krrsantan, a Jawa, Jar Jar Binks, and a First Order Stormtrooper.
- Each doll currently sells for $24.99.
