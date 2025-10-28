New Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren Plush Dolls Arrive at Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Since it first opened back in 2019, the Toydarian Toymaker gift shop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on both coasts has featured a wide variety of popular Star Wars characters as in-universe plush dolls. And now two more have been added at Walt Disney World: Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka.

What's happening:

The characters of Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren have been added to the collection of in-universe plush dolls available at Toydarian Toymaker in Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park.

We haven't spotted them at Disneyland yet, but we'll keep an eye open during our next visit.

Both of these characters were introduced in Lucasfilm's animated series Star Wars Rebels, though they recently graduated to live-action via the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Other characters available have included Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Ahsoka Tano, Vi Moradi, Jabba the Hutt, Mace Windu, Wicket W. Warrick, Din Djarin (The Mandalorian), Finn, Yoda, Dok-Ondar, Watto, Maz Kanata, Princess Leia, a Porg, Rey, Kylo Ren, Nubs, Boba Fett, Black Krrsantan, a Jawa, Jar Jar Binks, and a First Order Stormtrooper.

Each doll currently sells for $24.99.

