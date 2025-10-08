"Reclaimed and Reforged" Storyline Also Returning to Savi’s Workshop at Disneyland for a Limited Time
The experience, which debuted earlier this year, is returning to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on the west coast – but it's going to cost you a bit more this time around.
In addition to making a return to Walt Disney World, the “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline, which was introduced to Savi’s Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge earlier this year, will also be returning to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Coinciding with Star Wars Day on May the 4th, the “Reclaimed and Reforged" storyline was introduced to Savi’s Workshop at both Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The experience allowed guests to build their own lightsabers from scraps that have been scavenged from the distant reaches of the galaxy’s outer rim and have made their way to Batuu.
- Last month, it was revealed that the limited-time experience would be returning to Walt Disney World as of October 12th, and we now know that it’s also returning to Disneyland on the same date.
- Coinciding with the return of “Reclaimed and Reforged," prices for all lightsaber experiences at Savi’s Workshop have increased from $219.99 to $249.99.
- Interestingly, this is not the first time Disney tried to raise the prices on the experience. Back in late 2022, prices were raised to where they now stand before being lowered a few months later due to negative guest feedback.
- While “Reclaimed and Reforged" is only available for a limited time, guests can still choose from four other themes year-round inside Savi’s Workshop:
- Peace and Justice
- Power and Control
- Elemental Nature
- Protection and Defense
- Purchase is required and advanced reservations are highly encouraged for this experience.
- Savi’s Workshop – Handbuilt Lightsabers opened with Galaxy’s Edge at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World back in 2019. It allows guests the opportunity to construct their own lightsabers (for a fee) from a selection of different parts. An immersive story experience plays out in the location while they are doing so.
- More details on the Savi’s Workshop experience and pricing is available here.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Another yearly ticket price hike has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, including increases to most ticket types, Magic Key passes, and more.
- Southern California Residents can enjoy special ticket offers to enjoy the Disneyland Resort in early 2026.
- We’re still a few weeks out from Halloween, but visitors to the Disneyland Resort can already get in the holiday spirit with newly-arrived collections at World of Disney.
- A land of miniatures is getting a (relatively) soaring tower as Rapunzel’s Tower will be added to Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com