Disneyland Raises Prices Again — Here's What It Means for Your Trip
Another yearly ticket price hike has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, including increases to most ticket types, Magic Key passes, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Prices are on the rise at the Disneyland Resort.
- Below, you’ll find an overview of the ticket, Magic Key, parking, and Lightning Lane updates as well as a table comparing the new prices to the previous ones.
Park Tickets:
- While the Resort has once again kept its lowest-tier 1-Day, 1 Park ticket at $104, other tiers have seen increases of $3 to $18.
- The biggest jump was the Tier 6 ticket (the ticket type reserved for the most in-demand days of the year), which went from $206 to $224 for a 1-Day, 1 Park ticket.
- Meanwhile, Park Hopper and Multi-Day ticket pricing has also increased.
- In fact, despite the base Tier 0 price staying the same, the Park Hopper option for that tier increased from $169 to $174.
Magic Key:
- Two Magic Key options will now cost more.
- The top-tier Imagine Key is up $150 this year while the Believe Key is up $100.
- That means that the top Magic Key now sells for $1,899.
Parking:
- A $5 increase has been placed on all theme park parking at the resort.
- This puts the regular parking price at $40 while Preferred parking rises to $60.
Lightning Lane:
- Those looking to add Lightning Lane Multi-Pass service to their park tickets will also see a hike.
- The pre-arrival price is now $34 per person versus the previous $32.
Theme Park Ticket Price Changes
Adult Ticket
New Price
Old Price
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 0
$104
$104
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 1
$129
$126
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 2
$149
$142
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 3
$169
$164
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 4
$184
$180
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 5
$199
$196
1-Day, 1 Park Tier 6
$224
$206
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 0
$174
$169
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 1
$199
$191
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 2
$219
$207
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 3
$249
$234
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 4
$264
$250
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 5
$289
$271
1-Day Park Hopper Tier 6
$314
$281
2-Day, 1 Park per day
$335
$330
3-Day, 1 Park per day
$425
$415
4-Day, 1 Park per day
$480
$474
5-Day, 1 Park per day
$520
$511
2 Day Park Hopper
$435
$415
3 Day Park Hopper
$535
$505
4 Day Park Hopper
$600
$569
5 Day Park Hopper
$655
$616
Magic Key Pass Price Changes
Magic Key Type
New Price
Old Price
Imagine Key
$599
$599
Enchant Key
$974
$974
Believe Key
$1,474
$1,374
Inspire Key
$1,899
$1,749
What They’re Saying:
- A Disneyland spokesperson: “Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit. Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do, and that will never change."