’Tis Almost the Season: 2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
The first 2025 holiday merchandise collections have arrived at the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney.
We’re still a few weeks out from Halloween, but visitors to the Disneyland Resort can already get in the holiday spirit with newly-arrived collections at the World of Disney store.
What’s Happening:
- Christmas came early this year with new holiday merchandise now available at the Disneyland Resort.
- Guests visiting World of Disney at Downtown Disney now have the opportunity to pick up select items from this year’s holidays collections.
- You’ll find many items and collections that have already been released via the Disney Store, as well as some items unique to the Disneyland Resort.
- Let’s take a look at what’s currently available, along with Disney Store links to applicable items.
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Hat Ornament – $29.99
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Wreath Ornament – $26.99
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking – $34.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – $44.99
Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug – $65.00
Santa Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland – $79.99
Santa Mickey Plush – $34.99
Santa Mickey Mug – $24.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends ''The Merriest Place on Earth'' T-Shirt for Adults – $34.99
Santa Mickey Mouse Fair Isle Holiday Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $69.99
Merry Christmas Greeting Cards – $19.99
More New Disney Store Merchandise:
