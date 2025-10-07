’Tis Almost the Season: 2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

The first 2025 holiday merchandise collections have arrived at the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney.

We’re still a few weeks out from Halloween, but visitors to the Disneyland Resort can already get in the holiday spirit with newly-arrived collections at the World of Disney store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Christmas came early this year with new holiday merchandise now available at the Disneyland Resort.

Guests visiting World of Disney at Downtown Disney

You’ll find many items and collections that have already been released via the Disney Store

Let’s take a look at what’s currently available, along with Disney Store links to applicable items.

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Stocking – $34.99

Santa Mickey Plush – $34.99

Santa Mickey Mug – $24.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''The Merriest Place on Earth'' T-Shirt for Adults – $34.99

Merry Christmas Greeting Cards – $19.99

More New Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!