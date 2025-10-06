Disney Holiday Ear Headbands are the Ultimate Winter Accessory

You'll be the star of the season with these designs inspired by peppermint candies, Christmas wreaths, sequins and more.

The Holiday Shop at Disney Store is officially open! As we count down the days to Christmas (and all the other festive celebrations), Disney Store continues to unveil an exciting wave of collections including a variety of new Holiday Ear Headbands.

There’s so much magic happening at Disney Store right as their Holiday Shop is decked out in a seasonal styles like: The Mickey Family Christmas Collection Holiday Haven Collection Marvel Spider-Bot Peppermint Collection Home Decor And More

Joining all the wintery apparel, accessories, and collectibles are new Holiday Ear Headbands that we know Minnie Mouse would adore. 4 new styles are here and cover everything from traditional ornaments to holiday wreaths, peppermint candies, and Star Wars Life Day too.

Guests can shop the new Holiday Ear Headbands which are available at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Holiday Ear Headband by BaubleBar

Minnie Mouse Holiday Wreath Ear Headband for Adults

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband for Adults – Black

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Swirl Ear Headband for Adults

Star Wars Life Day Ear Headband for Adults

