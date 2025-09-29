So Cool! The Disney Parks Peppermint Collection Will Take Your Breath Away

Mickey Mouse meets a favorite treat that's perfect for your winter holiday adventures

It’s not even October and we are already dreaming about winter! Disney Parks and Disney Store are getting ready for the magic of the chilly season including the arrival of peppermint treats. Naturally, they’ve launched a Peppermint Collection full of Parks specific apparel starring Mickey Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The winter holidays are on the way and fans are looking for clever ways to celebrate the season in style.

Disney Store is the best place to visit for trendy apparel and their latest offering will have you craving a sweet chilly treat that’s especially delightful in the winter. Say hello to the Peppermint Collection.

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Sherpa Fleece Zip Jacket for Women

The popular candy serves as inspiration for this apparel and accessory series which features Mickey Mouse. His signature round ears and head are displayed throughout the collection by arranging the candy into the iconic Mickey shape.

Fans can shop the Peppermint-themed assortment that includes: Sweatshirts Hats Loungefly Ear Headbands And More

The Disney Peppermint Collection

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Apparel

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt - Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt - Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Holiday Sleep Set for Women

Accessories

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Swirl Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse Icon Peppermint Swirl Baseball Cap for Adults

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!