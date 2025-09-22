Photos: Hades, Maleficent and Darth Vader Among Character Jerseys at Walt Disney World

Several villains are focused on here, alongside more virtuous folks like Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man.

A number of recently released character-centric baseball jerseys can be found at Walt Disney World. We spotted this batch at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.

Jerseys for Hades, Ursula and Maleficent feature a Walt Disney World logo on the front, alongside imagery of associated characters like Flotsam and Jetsam and Pain and Panic. On the back is the character name, with imagery evoking the character found within the number.

There’s also a jersey just for Walt Disney World itself.

The Mickey and Minnie jerseys feature the character names on the front, rather than the Walt Disney World logo.

The Monsters University’s jersey notably forgoes a number on the back, unlike the others.

On the Marvel side, Spider-Man has a jersey.

While Star Wars is represented by Darth Vader.

All of the larger, button up jerseys seen above cost $79.99, but there are a couple of others in different styles as well.

A pullover Pluto jersey retails for $69.99.

While a Tigger pullover runs for $64.99. In this case, the 68 on the back refers to the year Tigger made his Disney debut in Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, since the character’s origins go back much further, to 1928’s The House at Pooh Corner by A. A. Milne.

