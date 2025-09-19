Collectors, Start Your Engines: Disney Racers Have Returned To Walt Disney World

New Designs of an early 2000s Disney collectible were spotted at Walt Disney World

Rev up your engines! Disney Racers, featuring iconic characters and Disney park attractions transformed into collectible toy cars, are back and better than ever at Walt Disney World. Originally released in 2002, the cars were originally called Disney Wild Racers and were sold in two-packs. We spotted the latest designs of the vehicles at M. Mouse Mercantile in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort.

Here’s a look at the new lineup:

Space Mountain Astro Racer - $9.99

Monorail Dragster - $9.99

Amazonian Jungle Cruise - $9.99

Haunted Mansion Haunt Rod - $9.99

Mickey Speedster - $9.99

A Brief History of Disney Racers:

Disney Racers, formerly known as Disney Wild Racers, are die-cast collectible cars sold at Disneyland

Originally released in 2002 under the name Disney Wild Racers, the cars were sold in two-packs.

The series originally produced just three waves before being discontinued. However, strong sales at Disney Parks led merchandising to acquire the original molds and resume production in 2005. With the parks now overseeing manufacturing, Lucasfilm contributed by creating Star Wars

