A Complete Guide to Toy Story 30th Anniversary Merchandise

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story, a wide array of new merchandise collaborations has been released, offering fans a chance to celebrate the beloved film with nostalgic and innovative products.

Mattel

Disney And Pixar Storytellers Pack, Toy Story Movie 30th Year Movie Multi-Pack Of 5 Plus Figures $26.99

Lego

The LEGO Group is celebrating with the release of the "LEGO Disney Toy Story Celebration Train & RC Car" (Set #43264).

LEGO Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Celebration Train & RC Car 43264 $39.99

Funko Pop

Funko has introduced a dedicated "Toy Story 30th Anniversary" series of its popular Pop! Vinyl figures:

Pop! Sid (30th Anniversary) $14.99

Pop! Rides Deluxe Woody on Bullseye (30th Anniversary) $29.99

Pop! Andy (30th Anniversary) $14.99

Pop! Al (Chicken Suit) (30th Anniversary) $14.99

Pop! Alien with Claw (30th Anniversary) $14.99

Pop! Moment Woody and Buzz (30th Anniversary) $34.99

To look at the whole Funko Pop Toy Story 30th Collection.

Levi’s

This collaboration leverages Levi's heritage denim with the film's Western narrative. The collection, which focuses on Woody and Jessie, includes 23 unique apparel and accessory styles.

Men’s Apparel

Western Jacket

Rodeo Shirt

Type III Trucker Jacket

AOP Vest

Western Shacket

Longsleeve Tee

Hoodie

Boxy Tee - Alien Graphic

Boxy Tee - Woody Graphic

Short Sleeve Tee

Western Flare Jean

Loose Jean

Carpenter Jean - Flour Sack Print

Women’s Apparel

Western Shirt

Ribcage Bell Jean

Type II Jacket

Accessories

All Over Print Tote

Cow Pouch

Logo Hat

Cow Hat - Buzz Lightyear

Cow Hat - Jessie

3-Pack Bandana

Woody Belt

Full look at the New Levi's x "Toy Story" Collaboration

Box Lunch

Pop culture retailer BoxLunch has released the "Toy Story 30th x BoxLunch" apparel collection

Toy Story Woody Icons Chore Jacket $79.90

Toy Story Friend in Me Allover Print Crewneck $59.90

Pizza Planet Striped Woven Button-Up $49.90

Her Universe Disney Pixar Toy Story Pizza Planet Women’s Checkered Cardigan $64.90

Buzz Lightyear Tonal Windbreaker $64.90

Disney Pixar Toy Story Paisley Group Portrait Hoodie $59.90

Buzz & Woody Paisley Ringer Women’s T-Shirt $34.90

Toy Story Woody & Friends Allover Print Woven Button-Up $44.90

Disney Pixar Toy Story Paisley Dress $54.90

Toy Story Woody, Jessie, and Bullseye Western Mini Backpack $79.90

Full look at the Box Lunch x Toy Story Collection.

RSVLTS

9 button down shirt designs and the “Cleared to enter" crewneck t-shirt design.

Full look at RSVLTS Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection.

Marvel Comic Variants

Marvel is getting in on the fun of the 30th anniversary of Toy Story with special variant covers that mark the iconic film’s 1995 release.

Full details of Marvel Variant Covers Celebrating 30th Anniversary of "Toy Story"

UNIQLO

UNIQLO has contributed a collection of UT (UNIQLO T-shirts) celebrating the anniversary. This collection showcases favorite characters with a vintage aesthetic and is available for both adults and children

Uniqlo Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection

Toy Story Aliens UT Graphic T-Shirt ($24.90)

Toy Story Woody and Buzz Lightyear UT Graphic T-Shirt ($24.90)

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Infinity UT Graphic T-Shirt ($24.90)

Toy Story Cast UT Graphic T-Shirt ($24.90)

Kids

Toy Story Aliens UT Graphic T-Shirt ($14.90)

Toy Story Woody and Buzz Lightyear UT Graphic T-Shirt ($14.90)

Toy Story Rex UT Graphic T-Shirt ($14.90)

Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Infinity UT Graphic T-Shirt ($14.90)

Check out the full UNIQLO Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection.

CASEtiFY

CASETiFY has released a collection of tech accessories, with prices ranging from $32 to $92 USD.

Check out the full CASEtiFY Toy Story 30th collection.

Random House

Toy Story Manga: 30th Anniversary Edition: This hardcover book, illustrated by Tetsuhiro Koshita, is a special manga version of the first two Toy Story films. $19.99

Disney and Pixar Toy Story Little Golden Book Library $29.95

The Happy Planner

2025–2026 Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Planner Classic Color Block Layout - 12 Months $29.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Value Pack Stickers $24.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Dotted Lined Classic Notebook - 60 Sheets $14.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Dotted Lined Classic Filler Paper - 40 Sheets $8.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Classic Color Block Extension Pack - 4 Months $15.99

2025–2026 Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Planner Big Horizontal Layout - 12 Months $39.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary $18.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Value Pack Stickers $24.99

Disney & Pixar Toy Story 30th Anniversary Dotted Lined Big Notebook - 60 Sheets $19.99

Check out the full Happy Planner Toy Story 30th Anniversary Collection.

LoungeFly

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Buzz Lightyear Glow Mini Backpack $90.00

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Woody Saloon Mini Backpack $95.00

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Buzz Lightyear Glow Zip Around Wallet $42.00

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Aliens Crossbuddies® Cosplay Crossbody Bag with Coin Bag $75.00

Toy Story 30th Anniversary All-Over Print Snap-Front Jacket $80.00

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Mystery Mini Backpack Keychain Charm $20.00

Toy Story 30th Anniversary Mystery Box Pin $12.00

Look at the full LoungeFly Toy Story 30th Anniversary collection.

Crocs

Toy Story Lotso Line Clog

Regal Cinemas

Toy Story 30th anniversary collectible popcorn container and cup.

Topps Cards

Topps released Toy Stoy 30th Anniversary cards but the sets are sold out.

MSI Limited-Edition Gaming PC

In an unprecedented collaboration, MSI and Disney Pixar have released a limited-edition gaming PC to commemorate the 30th anniversary.

Only 500 units were released. The system is housed in a custom-designed MSI PANO 110R chassis that resembles the iconic Pizza Planet claw machine.The internal components are uniquely themed: a Buzz Lightyear-themed RTX 5070 GPU, an alien-inspired AIO cooler with vibrant RGB lighting, and an Emperor Zurg-themed 850W power supply. The PC is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor and features 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM.This system is a powerful blend of high-end technology and playful nostalgia.

