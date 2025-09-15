Alice Explores the Wild, Whimsical, World of "Wonderland" on New Harveys Medium Poster Tote

This bag is spacious, practical, and comes with a "Disney" bag charm.

Disney and Harveys are continuing their magical collaboration and their latest offerings are inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The fan favorite poster tote series spotlights a Disney animated classic in style of its original motion picture poster complete with the artwork and colors from film’s release.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

We absolutely love the unique look of Harveys signature accessories, which somehow become even better when they feature Disney designs.

Today, the brand is bringing their Alice in Wonderland Medium Poster Tote to Disney Store along with an allover print featuring all of the film’s characters! You will not want to be late to scoop up thess trendy accessories.

Medium Poster Tote to Disney Store along with an allover print featuring all of the film’s characters! You will not want to be late to scoop up thess trendy accessories. Providing the main backdrop for the bag are Rose and Magenta stripes that also conveniently resemble the colorful body of the Cheshire Cat. Front and center is the poster image of Alice having ventured from her home to Wonderland.

Alice is wearing her signature blue dress and white pinafore, and is surrounded by trees, flowers, the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Butter Flies and more.

True to the look of the vintage poster, displayed above our heroine is a banner declaring “Walt Disney’s Alice in Wonderland."

While there are many things to love about Harveys, they are best known for their unique use of seatbelt material to create the exterior of the bags. The sturdy construction means each tote is durable and can keep up whatever active pace your life demands.

The Alice in Wonderland Medium Poster Tote

Prices range from $188.00 to $218.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Alice in Wonderland Tote by Harveys - $218.00

Horizontally stitched seatbelt fabric with print design

Vintage 1951 storybook cover illustration for Walt Disney's Alice in Wonderland on front

on front Features Alice, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Dormouse, Doorknob, bread-and-butterfly, live flowers and card soldiers

Alternating ''Cheshire Cat'' pink stripes on sides and back

Zip top closure

Interior zip and slip pockets

Contrast top carry handles and reinforcement

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Disney logo charm on link chain, plus Harveys logo charm

Fully lined with contrast Disney logo print fabric

Approx. 11'' H x 13'' W x 4'' D*

Handle drop: 8'' L

Strap extends from 32'' - 58''

Made in USA

Alice in Wonderland Crossbody Bag by Harveys - $188.00

Features Alice, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Dormouse, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dum, Tweedle Dee, live flowers, oysters, rocking horsefly, bread-and-butterfly and more*

Vintage storybook style illustrations

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip and slip pockets

Adjustable, removable crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Disney logo charm on link chain, plus Harveys logo charm

Fully lined with contrast Disney logo print fabric

Approx. 11'' H x 10'' W x 1 1/4'' D*

Strap extends from 32'' - 58''

Made in U.S.A.

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!