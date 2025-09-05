Est. 1987 Collection Celebrates Disney Dogs Including Pluto, Percy, and Lady

Howl with delight over these Disney Store Exclusive totes that practical and fun.

While the beloved Disney Store locations that took up residence in malls everywhere are no more and Disney Resorts, Times Square, and outlet locations are all that remain, fans can still embrace the spirit of the store through the throwback collection: Est. 1987. Two new bag designs have arrived online at Disney Store celebrating Disney Dogs!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Disney Store’s latest nostalgic collection titled Est. 1987 is all about the early days of Disney Store’s original retail location and there are two new offerings for fans to bring home.

The first drop focused on Mickey Mouse Large Tote Bag Mini Tote Bag



Loyal and laidback, these bags have a light blue background, tan colored base and trim, embroidered graphics of popular Disney Dogs, cute bone keychain, and two pins — Fantasyland Castle doghouse and ''I Love My Disney Dog''. The pups showcased are: Pluto Pongo and Perdita ( One Hundred and One Dalmatians ) Percy ( Pocahontas ) Georgette ( Oliver & Company ) Jock, Lady and Tramp ( Lady and the Tramp )

The next styles in the Est. 1987 Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$64.99

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Dogs Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote - Mini - Exclusive

Exterior slip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Contrast, faux suede reinforced bottom

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps

Bag: approx. 8'' H x 12 1/2'' W x 4'' D

Handle drop: approx. 7'' L

Strap drop: up to approx. 20'' L

Dog bone keychain: 3'' H x 2'' W

Round pin: 1 1/4'' W

Castle pin: 1 1/2'' W

Disney Dogs Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote - Large - Personalized - Exclusive

Personalize it up to seven characters, including spaces

Exterior slip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Contrast, faux suede reinforced bottom

Duo-tone carry handles

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps

Bag: approx. 12 1/2'' H x 13'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: approx. 7'' L

Strap drop: up to approx. 20'' L

Dog bone keychain: 3'' H x 2'' W

Round pin: 1 1/4'' W

Castle pin: 1 1/2'' W

