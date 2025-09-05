Est. 1987 Collection Celebrates Disney Dogs Including Pluto, Percy, and Lady
While the beloved Disney Store locations that took up residence in malls everywhere are no more and Disney Resorts, Times Square, and outlet locations are all that remain, fans can still embrace the spirit of the store through the throwback collection: Est. 1987. Two new bag designs have arrived online at Disney Store celebrating Disney Dogs!
What’s Happening
- Disney Store’s latest nostalgic collection titled Est. 1987 is all about the early days of Disney Store’s original retail location and there are two new offerings for fans to bring home.
- The first drop focused on Mickey Mouse, and now the collection turns its attention to Disney Dogs, including Pluto who’s celebrating his 95th anniversary! The selections feature:
- Large Tote Bag
- Mini Tote Bag
- Loyal and laidback, these bags have a light blue background, tan colored base and trim, embroidered graphics of popular Disney Dogs, cute bone keychain, and two pins — Fantasyland Castle doghouse and ''I Love My Disney Dog''. The pups showcased are:
- Pluto
- Pongo and Perdita (One Hundred and One Dalmatians)
- Percy (Pocahontas)
- Georgette (Oliver & Company)
- Jock, Lady and Tramp (Lady and the Tramp)
- The next styles in the Est. 1987 Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$64.99
Disney Dogs Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote - Mini - Exclusive
- Exterior slip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Contrast, faux suede reinforced bottom
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps
- Bag: approx. 8'' H x 12 1/2'' W x 4'' D
- Handle drop: approx. 7'' L
- Strap drop: up to approx. 20'' L
- Dog bone keychain: 3'' H x 2'' W
- Round pin: 1 1/4'' W
- Castle pin: 1 1/2'' W
Disney Dogs Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote - Large - Personalized - Exclusive
- Personalize it up to seven characters, including spaces
- Exterior slip pocket
- Interior slip pocket
- Contrast, faux suede reinforced bottom
- Duo-tone carry handles
- Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap with lobster claw clasps
- Bag: approx. 12 1/2'' H x 13'' W x 6'' D
- Handle drop: approx. 7'' L
- Strap drop: up to approx. 20'' L
- Dog bone keychain: 3'' H x 2'' W
- Round pin: 1 1/4'' W
- Castle pin: 1 1/2'' W
