95 Years Young! Celebrate Our Favorite Pup, Pluto with New Styles and Accessories

We love joining fellow Disney fans in celebrating character milestone anniversaries and 2025 marks 95 years since the adorable Pluto made his debut. Disney Store is honoring the canine with a wide assortment of merchandise selections to showcase your love of all things Pluto.

Pluto is celebrating his 95th birthday and that means a new merchandise collection for fans to shop! While the playful pup is best known as Mickey Mouse’s best friend, he’s so much more than a sidekick.

Pluto Plush Inspired by Charlotte Clark - Medium 13 3/4" - 95th Anniversary

The Pluto 95th anniversary collection is available now at Disney Store

Pluto Baseball Shirt for Adults

Pluto 95th Anniversary Fashion Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive

Pluto Pullover Hoodie for Men by Our Universe - 95th Anniversary

Pluto Varsity Jacket for Men by Our Universe - 95th Anniversary - Exclusive

Pluto 95th Anniversary Poodle Skirt for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive

Pluto 95th Anniversary Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe - Exclusive

Pluto Cardigan Sweater for Men by Our Universe - 95th Anniversary

Pluto Spirit Jersey for Adults - 95th Anniversary - Exclusive

