Cuddly Cuteness! Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore Dress up for Halloween in Mini Mix-Its Collection
Disney Mini Mix-Its plush are the cutest companions to join you on your daily adventures! Charming, stylish and ready to see the world, these micro plush feature swappable headwear for a customizable look to fit your mood and experience. Now that Halloween is on the way, Disney Store is welcoming Eeyore and Winnie the Pooh to the lineup, each with a seasonal holiday hat.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Disney Mini Mix-Its plush pals have arrived at Disney Store and these characters are the perfect addition to your Halloween decor, or even costume!
- Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore are now part of the Mini Mix-Its family and the duo are dressed up for the season. Pooh has opted for a Candy Corn hat, while Eeyore went the route of Jack-’o-Lantern.
- The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.
- This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure just over 7 inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.
- Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.
