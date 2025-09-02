Cuddly Cuteness! Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore Dress up for Halloween in Mini Mix-Its Collection

Your Halloween adventures just got better with these favorite friends from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Disney Mini Mix-Its plush are the cutest companions to join you on your daily adventures! Charming, stylish and ready to see the world, these micro plush feature swappable headwear for a customizable look to fit your mood and experience. Now that Halloween is on the way, Disney Store is welcoming Eeyore and Winnie the Pooh to the lineup, each with a seasonal holiday hat.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The latest Disney Mini Mix-Its

Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore are now part of the Mini Mix-Its family and the duo are dressed up for the season. Pooh has opted for a Candy Corn hat, while Eeyore went the route of Jack-’o-Lantern.

The stylish hats can be swapped with headwear from other Disney Mini Mix-Its plush (each sold separately) for more fashionable fun.

This wave of Mini Mix-Its measure just over 7 inches tall and are super portable, featuring a hook and loop strap on the back so they can be attached to a favorite accessory, like a backpack.

Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store

