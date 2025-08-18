Gooey Goodness! Winnie the Pooh Hunny Plush Collection Brings Four Hungry Friends to Disney Store

This cute series of soft plush features Pooh and pals in some sticky situations!

We love Winnie the Pooh and so does Disney Store! This year has already seen the arrival of several new plush collectibles including some adorable selections from international Disney parks as well as fun offerings from the United States. Today introduces the Winnie the Pooh Hunny Day Collection with small, medium, and large plush characters.

Are you in the market for super cute and cuddly Disney plush pals? Good news! Disney Store has some friendly faces to add to your home.

While we have long loved the unique classic versions of Winnie the Pooh and friends, it’s extra fun when they’re presented in cute new ways as is the case with Winnie the Pooh Hunny Day Collection from Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh "Hunny" Jar Plush - 11 3/4"

You can’t have a “hunny" collection without featuring the sweet treat, and this assortment presents the Hundred Acre crew amid the storage containers for the gooey goodness.

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Roo can be spotted popping up from hunny pots or wearing them on their heads—likely on the hunt for that last drop of hunny!

Aside from the Hunny Pot styles, there’s a standalone plush of Pooh in a bee costume (non-removable) complete with flowers, antennae, and wings. This cutie varies from the Hunny pot styles in look and color, opting for pastel hues over the vibrant shades seen on the other plush.

Winnie the Pooh Bee Plush - 14"

The Winnie the Pooh Hunny Day Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $26.99-$34.99.

Piglet "Hunny" Jar Plush - Winnie the Pooh - 7"

Eeyore "Hunny" Jar Plush - Winnie the Pooh - 11"

Roo "Hunny" Jar Plush - Winnie the Pooh - 6"

