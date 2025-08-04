Photos: Winnie the Pooh Gets His Own Halloween 2025 Collection at Walt Disney World

Pooh and his pals are featured on several new items.

When we spotted all of the new Halloween merch at Walt Disney World, we also found a section specifically devoted to Halloween-centric Winnie the Pooh merch - along with some other non-Halloween items.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

As with the other Halloween items, we got our first sight of the Winnie the Pooh Halloween 2025 collection at Magic Kingdom.

There’s a “Happy Hunnie-Ween" bag for $39.99.

A T-Shirt featuring Pooh in a pumpkin costume is $34.99.

A pullover (Poohover?) hoodie features Pooh and some spooky cobwebs and sells for $69.99.

Pooh and his pals are featured on a pullover for kids proceed at $39.99.

A baby’s outfit featuring Pooh and Piglet getting ready for Halloween is also $39.99.

And Piglet and Tigger are featured on this kid’s t-shirt, which is $31.99.

Alongside the Winnie the Pooh Halloween collection are a couple of non-seasonal items, including this Winnie the Pooh and Pals baseball cap for $24.99.

And plushes of baby versions of Winnie the Pooh in a Swaddle, plus Eeyore and Piglet as well for $34.99 each.

