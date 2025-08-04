Photos: A Ton of Halloween Merch Arrives at Walt Disney World

There’s a whole lot of pumpkin-themed items this time out.

Though Walt Disney World got a very early jump on Halloween this year with a handful of t-shirts made available at the end of June, with August here, there’s now a ton more items available as we head into spooky season.

We found these items at Magic Kingdom, though presumably they’re popping up all across Disney World now. And As you’ll see, the Halloween merch this year goes extra heavy on the pumpkin imagery.

A Squishmallows Mickey pumpkin goes for $29.99.

There’s more pumpkin-shaped Mickey, joined by Minnie this time, for this Throw Pillow Set for $29.99.

For $44.99, you can get this Minnie-adorned blanket. A look at the tag also gives you an idea of some of the overall character imagery being used this year.

There’s yet another Mickey/pumpkin mash-up (but just you wait, as there’s plenty more!) in the form of this $99.99 Mickey Mouse Light-Up Wreath.

And even more with these Mickey and Minnie pumpkin table lights and the Mickey Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Halloween Ear Headband, all of which sell for $34.99.

And a Halloween Baseball Cap for $29.99.

While a different cap is $24.99.

A spirit jersey goes for $79.99.

And you can throw some of your new items into this shopping bag for $5.99.

Pumpkin versions of Goofy, Pluto and Donald join Mickey and Minnie on this buttoned Halloween Woven Shirt for $64.99.

And a Mickey Mouse Lug Crossbody Bag goes for $65.00.





You can save a penny by instead getting these Mickey Pumpkin Crocs for $64.99.

A Mickey Mouse Wreath Ornament goes for $26.99.

And yes, there are a few non-pumpkin themed items, including this Mickey Mouse and Friends Zip Hoodie going for $69.99.

And Minnie Cobweb-Covered Ears for $34.99.

A Minnie shirt is $44.99.

And a Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover (love the wind-swept cloak, Mickey!) and another Mickey and Minnie Pullover depicting them in front of the castle are both $59.99 each.

Mickey vamps out on another bag for $44.99.

A Mickey Halloween plush goes for $29.99.

And a Stitch Halloween Plush is also $29.99.

A Mickey Halloween Mug is $24.99.

And a character cup is $27.99.

Pluto gets a glow-in-the-dark shirt for $26.99.

And a Mickey and Minnie Halloween Countdown Calendar is $59.99.

A button-up kids shirt is $49.99.

While a jersey goes for $74.99.

A kids version of the Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Zip Hoodie is $44.99, as is the Minnie sweatshirt.

And a baby outfit is also $44.99.

And for the even younger newborn babies, you can get them their first Halloween fit for $21.99.

A girls’ Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck T-Shirt is $26.99.

These shorts are $24.99.

And then on the pin front, there’s a fun Muppet Halloween pin for $14.99.

And a Mickey Pumpkin Wreath Pin for $16.99.

This keychain goes for $14.99.

And a Mickey pumpkin magnet costs $12.99.