Photos: Walt Disney World Gets a Very Early Start on Halloween With Several New T-Shirts
Yeah, we know, it’s still only June, but Walt Disney World is getting the jump on Halloween extra early this year, with the first new crop of Halloween-themed t-shirts popping up already.
We came across these shirts at Creations Shop at EPCOT. There were six new designs in all, all priced at $29.99 each or $25.00 each if you buy two.
A villain-centric “Pick Your Poison" shirt features the Evil Queen, Ursula and Maleficent.
A friendly ghost (but no, not that friendly ghost - that’s a different company!) is clutching some treats and sporting Mickey ears in another.
The “Fall Vibes" shirt (again, funny to see this out before we’ve hit the 4th of July) is centered on Halloween treats and vibes…. Well, mainly. The football not so much. Along with, say, the pretzel.
Minnie, Clarabelle and Daisy are costumed up for Halloween in the “Let’s Go Ghouls" shirt.
And then a couple of others focus more on the Walt Disney World logo, with accompanying Halloween imagery.
