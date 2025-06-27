First Look at Ride Vehicle and On-Ride Photo for Test Track 3.0 at EPCOT

The beloved EPCOT attraction will open its third version on July 22nd, 2025.

Disney PhotoPass have shared a first look at the new ride photo for Test Track 3.0 at EPCOT, which also gives us our first good look at the attraction’s vehicles.

What’s Happening:

With cast member previews starting for Test Track 3.0, Disney has shared a first look

The sleek new ride vehicle design is featured, mostly black with some futuristic accents across the vehicle’s body. In the background, you can see a digitally imposed futuristic city, complete with some sort of flying machine.

Set to open to guests on Tuesday, July 22nd, the new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.

The third iteration of the classic EPCOT attraction will feature an all-new musical score, as well as new scenes that highlight technology making our cars smarter and our lives more fun.

Following cast member previews, there will also be previews for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members, prior to the attraction’s official reopening – but no dates or details have been shared yet.

Disney recently showcased the newly-installed signage for Test Track construction walls have come down

It’s Fun to Be Free:

In early promotions for the new Test Track, Disney stated that it would be drawing inspiration from the building’s original occupant, World of Motion

World of Motion opened with EPCOT Center in 1982 and closed in 1996, and was a slow-moving dark ride akin to Spaceship Earth

I for one really hope we get some inclusion of the attraction’s theme song, “It’s Fun to Be Free," in the new Test Track. It was a true ear-worm, written by X Atencio and Buddy Baker, the same duo that gave us Disney Parks classics like “Yo Ho (A Pirates Life for Me)" and “Grim Grinning Ghosts."

More Walt Disney World News: