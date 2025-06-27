First Look at Ride Vehicle and On-Ride Photo for Test Track 3.0 at EPCOT
The beloved EPCOT attraction will open its third version on July 22nd, 2025.
Disney PhotoPass have shared a first look at the new ride photo for Test Track 3.0 at EPCOT, which also gives us our first good look at the attraction’s vehicles.
What’s Happening:
- With cast member previews starting for Test Track 3.0, Disney has shared a first look at the new on-ride photo for the attraction.
- The sleek new ride vehicle design is featured, mostly black with some futuristic accents across the vehicle’s body. In the background, you can see a digitally imposed futuristic city, complete with some sort of flying machine.
- Set to open to guests on Tuesday, July 22nd, the new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.
- The third iteration of the classic EPCOT attraction will feature an all-new musical score, as well as new scenes that highlight technology making our cars smarter and our lives more fun.
- Following cast member previews, there will also be previews for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members, prior to the attraction’s official reopening – but no dates or details have been shared yet.
- Disney recently showcased the newly-installed signage for Test Track, and since then, construction walls have come down around the attraction, revealing a more sleek and modern design. The old canopy was removed during construction, with a smaller, less visually intrusive one being built in its place.
It’s Fun to Be Free:
- In early promotions for the new Test Track, Disney stated that it would be drawing inspiration from the building’s original occupant, World of Motion.
- World of Motion opened with EPCOT Center in 1982 and closed in 1996, and was a slow-moving dark ride akin to Spaceship Earth, that showcased the history of transportation in a humorous manner.
- I for one really hope we get some inclusion of the attraction’s theme song, “It’s Fun to Be Free," in the new Test Track. It was a true ear-worm, written by X Atencio and Buddy Baker, the same duo that gave us Disney Parks classics like “Yo Ho (A Pirates Life for Me)" and “Grim Grinning Ghosts."
