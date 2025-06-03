Walt Disney Imagineers Reveal the Future of Test Track With New Sign
Who’s ready for Test Track to reopen?
Walt Disney Imagineering has unveiled images showcasing the newly installed sign for Test Track.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has revealed images of the newly installed Test Track sign, which was put in place a week ago but has only now been officially unveiled.
- An Instagram post from Walt Disney Imagineering states, “A marquee moment indeed! Installation of the new marquee at Test Track presented by General Motors has begun! The design echoes the attraction’s architecture while incorporating the new logo in illuminated letters that will look amazing both day and night.
- Since the ride's closure last summer, the new logo has been prominently displayed on construction walls.
- It features a blue design adorned with chevron patterns behind the words Test Track.
- Beneath the logo, the phrase "Presented by GM General Motors" is showcased on the post.
This Has Us Wondering…:
- An opening date has NOT been announced, but with Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away set to debut at Magic Kingdom on July 20th, it has us wondering if Test Track could possibly reopen around the same time.
History of Test Track:
- Test Track debuted in 1999 under the sponsorship of General Motors.
- However, following a reimagining in 2012, it transitioned to being presented by Chevrolet, a GM division, as the company sought to shift its branding strategy after emerging from bankruptcy.
- This latest update to the attraction will also bring back the GM sponsorship — as seen on the new sign.
More On the Walt Disney World Resort:
Planning a Trip?:
