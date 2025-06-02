New Lawsuit Claims Blizzard Beach Attraction Caused "Sustained Enduring Injuries"

The lawsuit cites the park's Downhill Double Dipper as the culprit.

A man is suing the Walt Disney World resort for an injury sustained at one of the park’s water parks.

What’s Happening:

People is reporting

Eugene Strickland is seeking more that $50,000 in damages from The Walt Disney Company after experiencing “sustained enduring injuries" after a trip to Blizzard Beach

Strickland states that after a ride on the park’s Downhill Double Dipper in July of 2021, he “became momentarily airborne", suffering the aforementioned injuries.

The complaint mentions that at the time of riding, Strickland weighed approximately 34 lbs. over the stated weight limit of the ride.

(To be clear, nowhere in the complaint does it mention if Strickland was aware of this limit before riding.)

Within the lawsuit, the argument states that Walt Disney World was negligent, not adhering to clear safety guidelines.

The case is currently scheduled for a jury trial in May of 2027.

More Information:

Upon further inspection, we haven’t been able to find a proper list of attractions within Disney Parks with a stated weight limit. The only anecdote we could find was a planDisney article from 2022

More recent weight limit questions directed at planDisney haven’t mentioned the Chairlift again, nor any other restrictions across property.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first water-park based lawsuit against Walt Disney World as of late.

In late April, a New York woman sued Disney Typhoon Lagoon

She was “pummeled" by the “mammoth wave" in the park’s Surf Pool and states she received permanent scarring on her legs from cuts she received from the pool’s concrete floor.

