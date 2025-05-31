Actor Andrew Barth Feldman Honors Muppet*Vision 3D with New Original Song and Music Video

"Change only hurts when we've loved enough first."

As Muppet*Vision 3D’s June closing quickly approaches, Broadway and Hollywood actor Andrew Barth Feldman shared a heartwarming tribute for the fan-favorite Disney attraction.

What’s Happening:

Actor and Singer Andrew Barth Feldman, known for his titular role in Dear Evan Hanson and co-starring with Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings , shared a heartfelt music video on X

and co-starring with Jennifer Lawrence in , shared a heartfelt music video on Writing his own original song, the touching tribute showcases Andrew exploring Grand Avenue one last time before the area is reimagined in Monstropolis.

The song, while silly, is genuinely beautiful, showcasing the actors musical prowess.

While the song is a goodbye to the last project Jim Hensen ever worked on, Andrew makes sure to look towards the future, sharing his excitement for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coasters upcoming Muppet makeover as well as Monstropolis.

The song’s bridge brings an epic sequence of Andrew dreaming of the possibilities of meeting with Kermit at G-Force Records and the future Harryhausen’s restaurant. Of course, the sequence is also accompanied by some hilariously animated characters.

Andrew’s final statement that “change only hurts, when we’ve loved enough first" perfectly describes the loss of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Muppet*Vision 3D.

Please treat yourself, and watch the full video below:

Andrew is infamously passionate about the Disney Parks, so it's always fun to see how nerdy some of the biggest singers and actors in the world are.

It gives the same energy as Ariana Grande’s open letter to save The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Some fans even speculate that one of her newest songs “Twilight Zone" was inspired by her love for the classic TV series and Disney attraction.

Muppet*Vision 3D is set to close forever on June 7th to make way for the Monsters, Inc. themed Monstropolis area.

themed Monstropolis area. In addition to a show replacement for Muppet*Vision 3D, the area will be headlined by a factory door roller coaster.

You can learn all about the Monstropolis expansion here

Read More Walt Disney World: