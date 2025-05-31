Photos: New Spaceship Earth Drink Tumbler Arrives at EPCOT

"Who do you think is the prettiest cup at school?" "The EPCOT ball."

Walt Disney World icon Spaceship Earth is the inspiration for a new tumbler, now available at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted a brand new Spaceship Earth themed tumbler at EPCOT’s Gateway Gifts.

Featuring the attraction's geometric design, this new souvenir drink container showcases a textured finish rather than just a printed design.

Some of the panels are also painted with an iridescent rainbow finish, giving the drinkware a touch of flare.

The bottom edge is decorated with the EPCOT logo and the park’s classic emblem.

The Spaceship Earth tumbler runs for $27.99 as is available now.

Spaceship Earth is also the inspiration for EPCOT’s newest lounge, GEO-82

Opening on June 4th, Laughing Place had the opportunity to get an early peek at the new adults-only dining offering.

You can check it out here

