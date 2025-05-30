This is sure to become a fan-favorite spot at the Walt Disney World theme park.

We had the chance to explore GEO-82, the all-new Spaceship Earth lounge at EPCOT, ahead of its grand opening next Wednesday.

The name GEO-82 references the fact that Spaceship Earth is a geodesic sphere, plus the opening year of the park, 1982. Located in the former AT&T / Siemens sponsor lounge, guests can access the new adults-only lounge through Project Tomorrow, just before the west side exit doors.

This sign quotes the iconic beginning to the narration of the attraction, as said by Dame Judi Dench.

Watch GEO-82 Bar & Lounge - Tour and Interview with WDI's Sachi Handke:

Guests access the lounge via this hallway with the iconic Spaceship Earth pattern lining the wall.

Even the carpet has a Spaceship Earth touch to it!

Entering into the wide open lounge, patrons will immediately see a beautiful view over Dreamers Point and World Celebration, alongside some very Spaceship Earth coded furniture and light fixtures.

Patrons will be able to indulge in innovative cocktails and globally influenced small plates while taking in spectacular park views.

We got a chance to preview the plant-based Cannellini Hummus – Pumpkin seed pistou, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Fresno peppers, and pappadam.

We also got to try the Electron – Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal, carrot, cinnamon, lime, Hella Cocktail Co. Orange Bitters, and pink peppercorn.

And here we have the Brown Butter Old Fashioned – Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon, brown butter, maple, and Hella Cocktail Co. Mexican Chocolate Bitters. If you look closely, you might even see a Spaceship Earth design on the ice cube. Take a look at the full food and bar menu here.

The Exclusive Disney Select Bourbon Flight comes on this delightful geodesic-shaped flight board, which sadly is not available to purchase.

However, what is available to purchase are a GEO-82 wine glass and rocks glass. The Luigi Bormioll wine glass and rocks glass, created with traditional Italian craftsmanship and new-age glassmaking technology, features lead-free crystal of the highest quality and is dishwasher safe.

Another, more secluded room features some wonderful Spaceship Earth artwork and light fixtures.

And yes, we got a look inside the Men’s Restroom.

GEO-82 officially opens this upcoming Wednesday, June 4th. Reservations are available and recommended, and have proven to be quite popular so far.

More Walt Disney World News: