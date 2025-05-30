“Magic Mirror” Song from Unfairly Ever After Now Streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music
The central song from the new Disney’s Hollywood Studios stage show is available in two versions.
With the new Unfairly Ever After show recently debuting at Walt Disney World, the show’s central song, “Magic Mirror" is now available on Spotify and other streaming music platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The song “Magic Mirror" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.
- Performed by the Magic Mirror himself, the song has the Mirror lamenting the questions he’s now being asked by Disney Villains about which of them is the most misunderstood.
- There are actually two versions of the song available on the various music streaming services - the original and a Remix version.
- “Magic Mirror" was introduced this past week in Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The show centers on Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella de Vil but it features 85 Disney villains in total.
- Laughing Place’s Jeremiah Good describes Unfairly Ever After as “an engaging addition to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, injecting a burst of energy and excitement into the park's entertainment offerings" in his full review of the show.
- You can see Laughing Place’s video of the show below.
