Skipper’s Adventure Mug Designed by Mookie Sato Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto
Head over to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to pick up the latest exclusive tiki mug!
Tiki lovers can now pick up an all-new Skipper’s Adventure Mug from Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As shared by the Disney Eats Instagram, the all-new Skipper’s Adventure Mug is now available from Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Walt Disney World.
- The latest tiki mug to arrive at the popular Polynesian Village tiki bar is designed by artist Mookie Sato.
- Alongside the purchase of the Skipper’s Adventure Mug, you can choose from one of the two following punny beverages:
- Pair-a-dox Punch: Ford's Gin, grapefruit and lime juices, coconut cream, passion fruit, mint, and bitters
- DeNile of Libations: Lyre's Pink London Non-Alcoholic Spirit, grapefruit and lime juices, coconut cream, and passion fruit
- Other recent tiki mug releases at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto include ones themed to Madame Leota from The Haunted Mansion, a piranha and Ursula from The Little Mermaid.
