EPCOT Extends Run of “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” Through Spring 2026
The exhibit featuring paintings by former President George W. Bush will be sticking around a bit longer.
Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors – an exhibit featuring more than 60 patriotic portraits of U.S. military members painted by former President George W. Bush, has been extended to run through 2026 at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog shared the news that the Portraits of Courage exhibit located within The American Adventure at EPCOT, will be sticking around through spring 2026.
- Originally, when the exhibit was announced in 2024, it was expected to stay for just 12 months.
- The exhibit features more than 60 full-color portraits painted by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office. Each painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the veteran depicted, written by the President.
- One of the service members featured in the exhibit, U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew S. Ayers, recently got a chance to visit Walt Disney World with his 17-year-old daughter Isabella and wife Deborah.
- The collection will soon expand to the small screen with a new special from Disney, ABC and the George W. Bush Institute.
- In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Our America: Portraits of Courage will spotlight four veterans featured in the collection: Matthew S. Ayers, Andrew Bachelder, Brian Flom and Michael “Rod" Rodriguez.
- The special dives into each service member’s journey, with President Bush’s reflections on the portraits and his ongoing work to support veterans.
- Check out our full tour of Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors from the exhibit’s opening last summer.
- Prior to the installation of Portraits of Courage, the space hosted The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure — which featured the history of jazz but took inspiration from the Pixar film Soul as well.
- That display went on to tour the United States.
