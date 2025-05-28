EPCOT Extends Run of “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” Through Spring 2026

The exhibit featuring paintings by former President George W. Bush will be sticking around a bit longer.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors – an exhibit featuring more than 60 patriotic portraits of U.S. military members painted by former President George W. Bush, has been extended to run through 2026 at EPCOT.

Originally, when the exhibit was announced in 2024, it was expected to stay for just 12 months.

The exhibit features more than 60 full-color portraits painted by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office. Each painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the veteran depicted, written by the President.

In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Our America: Portraits of Courage will spotlight four veterans featured in the collection: Matthew S. Ayers, Andrew Bachelder, Brian Flom and Michael “Rod" Rodriguez.

The special dives into each service member’s journey, with President Bush’s reflections on the portraits and his ongoing work to support veterans.

Prior to the installation of Portraits of Courage, the space hosted ​​The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure — which featured the history of jazz but took inspiration from the Pixar film Soul as well.

