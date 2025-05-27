Photos/Video: Big Top Bash Brings Cool Kid Summer Fun to Magic Kingdom's Storybook Circus

Some would argue these circus style offerings should be here year round!

Cool Kid Summer is taking over Walt Disney World this season, now through September 1st. This special event brings a number of DJ Dance parties to the parks, complete with character appearances, as well as fun activities and games. Over at Magic Kingdom, one of the hearts of the summer party can be found in Storybook Circus in Fantasyland.

There, guests will find Big Top Bash, where special entertainment - including stiltwalkers - can be found in the area, with a DJ Ringmaster under the big top itself. The pop-up party also includes jugglers on patrol, performing throughout the area, and even appearances by Pluto, who will get in on the circus-themed fun.

A big top itself, Big Top Souvenirs also gets in on the fun with special entertainers roaming throughout, performing circus-style magic and parlor tricks, livening up guests day.

You can see more of the fun of Big Top Bash - part of Cool Kid Summer at Magic Kingdom - in our video below.

Cool Kid Summer also includes the debut of two major new shows at Walt Disney World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as some new limited-time summer fun at EPCOT. Check out those new offerings at the links below:

If you’d like to experience the fun of Cool Kid Summer at Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.