Photos – Spellbinding New Merchandise for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After is now open and located in Sunset Boulevard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
To mark the grand opening of Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, Walt Disney World has introduced a new line of merchandise featuring artwork inspired by the stage show.
What’s Happening:
- The new show Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After is officially here, taking place daily at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- You know Disney is going to have merchandise available for the new show, and we were able to get some photos of the selection available.
T-Shirt:
- Price: $39.99
- This black T-shirt features a unique mineral wash pattern and a striking front graphic of the show's poster, highlighting the Magic Mirror at the center. Surrounding it are shards of broken glass depicting iconic Disney villains like Cruella De Vil, Maleficent, Jafar, Hades, Captain Hook, and the Evil Queen.
Tumbler:
- Price: $27.99
- The tumbler showcases a striking broken glass design featuring Disney Villains, wrapping around its sides and ending with a graphic of a pulled-back purple curtain opposite the Magic Mirror. It comes with a clear lid that has a slide opening for easy drinking. This tumbler is not microwave-safe and should be hand-washed.
Ornament:
- Price: $22.99
- This flat, double-sided ornament features the Magic Mirror emerging from an intricately designed golden frame on one side. The reverse showcases the logo of the stage show against a rich purple backdrop. Additionally, the ornament is adorned with a purple ribbon for hanging.
Magnet Set:
- Price: $14.99
- This set features four die-cut magnets, showcasing the Magic Mirror alongside iconic characters Maleficent, Captain Hook, and Cruella De Vil. The latter three are depicted in the character art that Disney released last month.
