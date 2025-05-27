Photos: Pixar’s “Elio” Gets a Big Display Section in Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland

The Magic Kingdom park features several photo ops for the new animated sci-fi film

With Elio opening in less than a month, Disney has released a new trailer and posters for the Pixar movie, while the promo campaign also includes a whole area of Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom devoted to the film.

The Elio displays are located inside the Merchant of Venus in Tomorrowland, the former store turned seating area. Standees of the film’s main character, Elio, and his alien friend Glordon greet you outside, while several quotes from Elio can be found on the walls.

Inside are more standees and photo ops for Elio, along with info on the characters, including on video screens.

You can also get free Elio sticker pads containing both characters and words, which can be used in conjunction with a secondary form that functions as a bit of an application to go to space - with you choosing the words from the sticker pad, Mad Libs style, to explain your feelings about your journey.

Your completed form can then be inserted into this machine where it receives a stamp.

In the film, young Elio is unexpectedly transported to the Communiverse, a vast intergalactic organization featuring representatives from distant galaxies. Mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio must forge connections with a variety of quirky alien beings, tackle a significant interstellar crisis, and ultimately uncover his true identity and purpose in the universe.

The film stars Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as Ooooo.

Elio is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm.

Elio opens June 20.

