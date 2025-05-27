Final Trailer Released for Pixar's “Elio” – Coming to Theaters June 20th

Check out the collection of newly released posters.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Pixar has released the final trailer for Elio, which is coming to theaters in June.

What’s Happening:

  • Tickets for Disney and Pixar's Elio are now on sale, which is set to premiere in theaters on June 20th.
  • The final trailer, featuring characters like the liquid supercomputer Ooooo, ambassador Helix, Elio's companion Glordon, and space warlord Grigon has been released, along with a new collection of posters.

About Elio:

  • "For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back!"
  • When Elio is unexpectedly transported to the Communiverse, a vast intergalactic organization featuring representatives from distant galaxies, he embraces the adventure ahead.
  • Mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio must forge connections with a variety of quirky alien beings, tackle a significant interstellar crisis, and ultimately uncover his true identity and purpose in the universe.

Cast:

  • Yonas Kibreab as Elio
  • Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga
  • Remy Edgerly as Glordon
  • Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon
  • Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa
  • Shirley Henderson as Ooooo

Credits:

  • This project is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm.

More Entertainment News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy