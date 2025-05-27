Final Trailer Released for Pixar's “Elio” – Coming to Theaters June 20th
Check out the collection of newly released posters.
Pixar has released the final trailer for Elio, which is coming to theaters in June.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets for Disney and Pixar's Elio are now on sale, which is set to premiere in theaters on June 20th.
- The final trailer, featuring characters like the liquid supercomputer Ooooo, ambassador Helix, Elio's companion Glordon, and space warlord Grigon has been released, along with a new collection of posters.
About Elio:
- "For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers in Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Elio, the universe calls back!"
- When Elio is unexpectedly transported to the Communiverse, a vast intergalactic organization featuring representatives from distant galaxies, he embraces the adventure ahead.
- Mistaken for the leader of Earth, Elio must forge connections with a variety of quirky alien beings, tackle a significant interstellar crisis, and ultimately uncover his true identity and purpose in the universe.
Cast:
- Yonas Kibreab as Elio
- Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga
- Remy Edgerly as Glordon
- Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon
- Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa
- Shirley Henderson as Ooooo
Credits:
- This project is directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, with production overseen by Mary Alice Drumm.
