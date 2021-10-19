EPCOT Exhibit “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” To Tour Museums Around The Country

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure is set to come to a few local museums around the country, leaving its home in the American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT, and celebrating the history of Jazz as it tours around the United States.

What’s Happening:

Starting Oct. 26, 2021, and into the following year, The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit currently featured in EPCOT will tour The New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, and The National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with these local museums to recreate an EPCOT experience for visitors and residents to enjoy in their hometown – illustrating the legacy each region impressed upon jazz's dynamic history and evolving culture.

At The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, Joe Gardner, the musician, mentor and teacher from Disney and Pixar's Soul, takes visitors on a tour as they discover the rich and surprising history of jazz. The exhibit was first introduced at The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT.

Musician and co-composer of Disney and Pixar's Soul, Jon Batiste, hopes the takeaway from this exhibit is one that makes people want to sing, dance, and feel the transcendence that jazz evokes, saying that "jazz really has the ability to do that and add to that vision in a way that's tremendous."

Each installment of the The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure experience will feature a unique collection of artifacts curated by local museums. Visitors will also find two maquettes of characters Joe Gardner and Dorothea Williams, and are also invited to make the experience virtual by snapping a photo with Joe and the band, and by testing their knowledge of jazz and interacting with the exhibit by using the Play Disney Parks app.

The first destination of this musical tour begins in a region commonly considered to be the “birthplace of jazz.” At the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, the exhibit will open to visitors on Oct. 26.

The exhibit will arrive at the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 10, showcasing the region’s lasting influence on the genre, and the prolific musicians who pumped creativity into the arteries of America’s heartland.

In Feb. 2022, the exhibit will come to the National Jazz Museum in New York City – home to the Harlem Renaissance – where celebrated icons like Duke Ellington once performed.

You can take a look at the exhibit in its EPCOT location at The American Adventure in our article here