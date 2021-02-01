Take a Look at the New Exhibit “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” Now Open at EPCOT

by | Feb 1, 2021 9:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure has opened over at EPCOT and Jeremiah was there to take a look. Let’s check it out and see all the new displays for the exhibit.

New signs featuring Joe Gardner from Soul welcome you to the American Adventure and the new exhibit inside the rotunda.

The displays are scattered all around the rotunda giving Guests safe physically distant room to check each of them out.

  • In creating the exhibit, Walt Disney Imagineering collaborated with historians and curators from top jazz institutions, including the Historic New Orleans Collection and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in Louisiana, as well as the Louis Armstrong House Museum in New York. The exhibit showcases historic artifacts from world-renowned jazz musicians.
    • Jazz legend Louis Armstrong’s Selmer trumpet
    • “Jazz Jubilee” sheet music, handwritten by Jelly Roll Morton, one of the genre’s original performers and composers
    • “Skin Deep” percussion sheet music of Duke Ellington drummer Louie Bellson
    • Cornet belonging to Bix Beiderbecke, an early jazz soloist from the 1920s
    • Drumsticks of Gene Krupa, member of influential jazz groups such as the Benny Goodman Orchestra and Tommy Dorsey’s band

Wall displays have taken over the artwork that would typically be there, showcasing the history of jazz from different cities.

A new music trivia challenge testing your knowledge of jazz is available on the Play Disney Parks app celebrating the new exhibit.

A Soul merchandise display has also arrived at the Art of Disney store.

What They’re Saying:

  • Carmen Smith, Executive, Creative Development and Inclusion Strategies, Walt Disney Imagineering: “Walt Disney Imagineering is thrilled to bring the compelling story of jazz to EPCOT. Our team was honored to work with jazz experts and institutions across the country to explore the rich history and influence of this truly American musical art form. We hope guests are as inspired by ‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ as our Imagineers were bringing this exhibit to life.”
  • Regina Bain, Executive Director, Louis Armstrong House Museum: “Louis Armstrong, affectionately called ‘Pops,’ ushered in a new era of musical innovation that has influenced musicians of all genres performing today. The Louis Armstrong House Museum is thankful to Walt Disney Imagineering for giving light to the impact of jazz as a uniquely American art form.”
  • David Kunian, Curator, New Orleans Jazz Museum: “At the New Orleans Jazz Museum, we work from the idea that jazz is one of the foundations for all American music. We are overjoyed to see a movie that recognizes its importance and are even more happy to participate in an exhibit that celebrates jazz at EPCOT.”
  • Eric Seiferth, Curator/Historian, The Historic New Orleans Collection: “Jelly Roll Morton’s manuscript music, part of the William Russell Jazz Collection at The Historic New Orleans Collection, stands as testament to the genius of one of the originators and unique voices in traditional jazz. More than a performer, Morton was one of the first jazz composers, and his hand-written scores – including ‘Jazz Jubilee’ – are tangible reminders of his legacy.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
